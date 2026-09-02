BBOT to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. ET

Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference

Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 1:50 p.m. ET



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the “Events” page of the BBOT website at https://investors.bbotx.com/news-events/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

About BBOT

BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: BBOT Contacts: Investor Contact: BBOT Investors@BBOTx.com Media Contact: Inizio Evoke Comms Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com