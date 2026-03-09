BBOT Announces Publication in Cancer Discovery Highlighting Preclinical Data Demonstrating BBO-11818 is a Potent and Selective panKRAS Inhibitor

BBO-11818 is a selective, orally bioavailable non-covalent inhibitor that targets KRAS in both the ON and OFF states, has high selectivity over HRAS and NRAS, and displays strong activity in KRAS mutant preclinical models, including KRASG12D and KRASG12V

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced the publication of preclinical data describing the discovery and characterization of BBO-11818, a panKRAS inhibitor targeting KRAS in both the ON and OFF states, with significant therapeutic potential for patients with KRAS mutant cancers. The publication, titled “Discovery of BBO-11818, a Potent and Selective Non-covalent Inhibitor of (ON) and (OFF) KRAS with Activity Against Multiple Oncogenic Mutants” was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research’s (AACR).

“While advances with current KRASG12C inhibitors have shown promising clinical efficacy, there are currently no approved targeted therapies for most clinically significant KRAS mutants, including KRASG12D and KRASG12V,” said Pedro J. Beltran, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of BBOT. “To address this significant unmet need, we developed BBO-11818 as a potent panKRAS inhibitor with strong binding affinity for KRAS and broad selectivity over HRAS and NRAS, designed to achieve high levels of KRAS inhibition in both the ON and OFF states. BBO-11818 has the potential to be used as a monotherapy treatment, or in combination with standard-of-care therapies, as well as with our RAS:PI3Kα breaker, BBO-10203. These preclinical data underscore the strength of our platform and highlight the promise of BBO-11818 as a foundational therapy that could meaningfully reshape the treatment landscape for KRAS driven tumors.”

The preclinical findings in this publication highlight the key properties BBO-11818 and its potential to address critical limitations associated with other compounds targeting mutant KRAS. Unlike several existing inhibitors that primarily target the inactive GDP-bound state, BBO-11818 potently binds and inhibits KRAS in both its ON and OFF states, as demonstrated through structural analysis, surface plasmon resonance, and functional assays. By targeting the active state of KRAS, BBO-11818 may overcome a critical resistance mechanism observed with current KRAS inhibitors, in which tumors upregulate KRAS expression or activate upstream signaling to sustain pathway activation.

Data demonstrate potent activity against multiple clinically relevant KRAS mutants, including KRASG12D, KRASG12V, and KRASG12C, with high selectivity for KRAS, exhibiting >500-fold selectivity over other RAS isoforms. BBO-11818’s activity across a broad range of KRAS mutants is designed to help prevent the emergence of resistance driven by secondary activating KRAS mutations that can limit the efficacy of allele-specific inhibitors. In addition, its high specificity for KRAS may support improved tolerability and greater potential for combination with other therapeutic agents. Monotherapy studies show robust anti-tumor activity across multiple in vitro and in vivo models of KRAS mutant solid tumors, including colorectal, pancreatic, and lung cancers. BBO-11818 also demonstrated strong combination potential with immune checkpoint inhibitors, anti-EGFR antibodies, and BBO-10203, the company’s RAS:PI3Kα breaker compound.

“The discovery and development of BBO-11818 reflect the exceptional collaboration between the BBOT team and our colleagues at Frederick National Lab,” said Frank McCormick, PhD, FRS, BBOT Board Director, Advisor to the National Cancer Institute’s RAS Initiative at Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, and Professor of Tumor Biology and Cancer Research at UCSF. “We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and are hopeful that our collective efforts will ultimately lead to meaningful improvements in patient outcomes.”

BBO-11818 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 KONQUER-101 trial (NCT06917079) in subjects with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic KRAS mutant solid tumors. Initial Phase 1 monotherapy data were announced in January 2026, demonstrating encouraging early anti-tumor activity across dose levels and tumor types, including a confirmed partial response in a patient with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with a 56% tumor reduction. The company plans to provide additional data updates in the second half of 2026 and to study the combination of BBO-11818 with BBO-10203 later in 2026.

The discovery and preclinical characterization of BBO-11818 is the result of a collaborative effort between BBOT, the RAS Initiative at Frederick National Laboratory, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

About BBO-11818

BBO-11818 is a selective, orally bioavailable non-covalent inhibitor that targets KRAS in both the ON and OFF states, has high selectivity over HRAS and NRAS, and displays strong activity in KRAS mutant preclinical models, including KRASG12D and KRASG12V. In addition, it potently suppresses MAPK signaling and inhibiting cell proliferation in KRAS mutant cell lines. BBO-11818 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 KONQUER-101 trial in subjects with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic KRAS mutant solid tumors.

About BBOT

BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

