Bayer to Present Updates on Pharma Growth Strategy and Pipeline Advancements at J.P. Morgan’s 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer will participate in the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026 taking place from January 12–15, 2026 in San Francisco. Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management, Bayer AG, and President of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division, will present updates on the company’s pharmaceutical growth strategy and pipeline advancements across its portfolio.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 11:15 to 11:55 PST. Investors, analysts, media professionals and members of the life sciences industry are invited to join the live webcast of the presentation via this link. Following the event, the webcast will also be made available with materials related to the presentation on Bayer’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports, which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

