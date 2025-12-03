Bayer Starts New Phase III Study with Mirena® for the Treatment of Nonatypical Endometrial Hyperplasia

Study further expands clinical development program of Bayer’s long-acting reversible intrauterine system Mirena® (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 52 mg.

Approximately 121 out of every 100,000 women develop nonatypical endometrial hyperplasia (NAEH), a benign form of endometrial thickening, each year. 1 Currently, there are no approved medical treatment options for NAEH in the U.S.

Mirena is globally available in more than 120 countries, and approved in the U.S. as a progestin-containing intrauterine system (IUS) indicated for prevention of pregnancy for up to 8 years and is also indicated for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding for women who choose to use intrauterine contraception as their method of contraception for up to 5 years.2 Mirena is not FDA approved for the treatment of NAEH.

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer announced today the start of its Phase III study SUNFLOWER, an investigational study evaluating the efficacy and safety of 52mg levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system Mirena® for the treatment of nonatypical endometrial hyperplasia (NAEH) in women.

NAEH is an abnormal thickening of the lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium, due to an imbalance between estrogen and progesterone levels. This condition is classified as nonatypical as the cells in the endometrium do not show signs of cancer. It can be asymptomatic, present with heavy or abnormal bleeding, or bleeding after menopause. If untreated, this condition may lead to uterine cancer. Approximately 121 out of every 100,000 women develop NAEH each year.1 Currently, there are no approved medical treatment options for this condition, presenting a high unmet medical need.

“Previous clinical studies indicate the therapeutic potential of intrauterine levonorgestrel and its ability to restore the endometrium to its normal state,” said George L. Maxwell, MD Principal Investigator of the SUNFLOWER study. “The SUNFLOWER study is an important step in investigating this potential benefit which could inform future therapeutic approaches for this patient population. Mirena is effective in pregnancy prevention as well as management of heavy menstrual bleeding in women who choose an IUD for birth control. This study aims to shed light on a potential additional therapeutic benefit of this long-established contraceptive.”

SUNFLOWER is a Phase III investigational clinical study that will evaluate the treatment of NAEH with 52mg levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system versus an oral progestin (OP). The study is anticipated to enroll 207 patients at about 90 centers in three countries with completion after around 18 months.

About Mirena

INDICATIONS FOR MIRENA

Mirena® (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) is a hormone-releasing IUD that prevents pregnancy for up to 8 years. Mirena also treats heavy periods for up to 5 years in women who choose intrauterine contraception.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

If you have a pelvic or genital infection, get infections easily, or have certain cancers, don't use Mirena. Less than 1% of users get a serious pelvic infection called pelvic inflammatory disease (PID).

If you have persistent pelvic or stomach pain, or excessive bleeding after placement, tell your healthcare provider (HCP). If Mirena comes out, call your HCP and avoid intercourse or use non-hormonal back-up birth control (such as condoms or spermicide). Mirena may go into or through the wall of the uterus and cause other problems.

Pregnancy while using Mirena is uncommon but can be life threatening and may result in loss of pregnancy or fertility.

Ovarian cysts may occur but usually disappear.

Bleeding and spotting may increase in the first 3 to 6 months and remain irregular. Periods over time usually become shorter, lighter, or may stop.

Mirena does not protect against HIV or STIs.

Only you and your HCP can decide if Mirena is right for you. Mirena is available by prescription only.

For important risk and use information about Mirena, please see Full Prescribing Information.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. The company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population.

Find more information at www.pharma.bayer.com

References

1 Yuk J. The incidence rates of endometrial hyperplasia and endometrial cancer: a four-year population-based study. NIH: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5012286/#:~:text=The%20EH%20incidence%20is%20133,generated%20between%202009%20and%202012. Accessed November 2025

2 Mirena Prescribing Information: Mirena_PI.pdf. Accessed November 2025

