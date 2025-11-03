SUBSCRIBE
Bavarian Nordic Provides Clarification on the HERA Framework Agreement and the Public Preparedness Business

November 2, 2025 | 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 1, 2025 – Bavarian Nordic A/S hereby issues the following clarification regarding the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) framework agreement, announced yesterday, and the Public Preparedness business.

The initial order for 750,000 doses of MVA-BN smallpox/mpox vaccine that was announced yesterday will be delivered in 2026 and is the result of a new joint procurement contract by the European Commission, through the HERA. This represents the second order received for next year, following the earlier award of a contract option from Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced in May. The company anticipates additional orders for MVA-BN over the course of the next year, but the BARDA and HERA orders are an encouraging start to building a base preparedness business of DKK 1.5-2 billion for 2026, consistent with previous guidance. The award of the HERA agreement does not affect the 2025 guidance.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contact investors:
Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, detu@bavarian-nordic.com
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Pipeline Europe
Bavarian Nordic
