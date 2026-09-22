Bavarian Nordic – Notification of Holding of Treasury Shares - September 22, 2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 22, 2026 - Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that as of September 21, 2026, Bavarian Nordic’s holding of treasury shares amounted to 3,965,413 shares, corresponding to 5.00% of the Company’s share capital and voting rights in the Company. In accordance with Section 85 of the Danish Companies Act, the Company cannot exercise any voting rights attached to its treasury shares.

The increased holding of treasury shares to more than 5% of the share capital is attributed to the ongoing share buy-back program, initiated on September 1, 2026. The purpose of the share buy-back program is to adjust the capital structure, through subsequent cancellation of shares repurchased under this program, subject to any necessary additional corporate resolutions, as applicable.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Contact investors:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 44 74 99 58

Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 45 / 2026

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