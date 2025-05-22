SUBSCRIBE
Bausch + Lomb to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Sam Eldessouky is scheduled to participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on June 4, 2025, at 7:35 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website.

About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,500 employees and a presence in approximately 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

© 2025 Bausch + Lomb


