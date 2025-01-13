Bausch + Lomb Bolsters Pipeline with Acquisition of Whitecap Biosciences

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced an affiliate has acquired Whitecap Biosciences, LLC, which is currently developing two innovative therapies for potential use in glaucoma and geographic atrophy (GA). The acquisition strengthens Bausch + Lomb’s expanding clinical-stage pipeline.





“We’re focused on finding treatments that address unmet needs or significantly improve upon the current standard of care,” said Yehia Hashad, MD, chief medical officer and executive vice president, Research & Development, Bausch + Lomb. “Glaucoma and geographic atrophy are two areas where we believe that dramatic improvement is possible. Whitecap Biosciences’ investigational medicines show real promise when it comes to slowing vision loss and perhaps even improving vision for patients with glaucoma, which would be a long-overdue breakthrough.”

Whitecap Biosciences was founded in 2015 to develop novel therapies for ophthalmic diseases with a focus on glaucoma, GA and other serious eye diseases. The company successfully completed Phase 2 clinical trials for WB007, a highly potent alpha-2 adrenergic agonist, in glaucoma. Additional clinical trials are planned for both glaucoma and GA.

Glaucoma is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative disease that occurs when excessive eye pressure or other causes lead to damage of the optic nerve. As one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, glaucoma affects about four million people in the United States, but if caught early, it is possible to help slow and potentially prevent vision loss.1-3 GA, also known as advanced dry age-related macular degeneration, affects approximately one million people in the U.S.4

“Glaucoma and geographic atrophy can cause severe vision loss, with many patients experiencing progressive deterioration,” said Scott Whitcup, MD, a founder and former chief executive officer, Whitecap Biosciences. “By joining a global leader like Bausch + Lomb, we hope Whitecap’s assets will be developed into effective treatments that improve visual outcomes for patients.”

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing, and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Whitecap Biosciences, LLC

Whitecap Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2015 and focused on novel therapies for ophthalmic diseases, including two of the leading causes of blindness in ophthalmology: glaucoma and geographic atrophy. The company is developing a compound called WB007, a highly potent alpha-2 adrenergic agonist, for an indication of vision improvement in patients with glaucoma. The company is also planning a clinical program for both WB007 and WB006 for geographic atrophy.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

National Eye Institute. Glaucoma and Eye Pressure. Retrieved from https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/glaucoma/glaucoma-and-eye-pressure John Hopkins. Glaucoma. Retrieved from https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/glaucoma Ehrlich JR, Burke-Conte Z, Wittenborn JS, et al. Prevalence of Glaucoma Among US Adults in 2022. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2024;142(11):1046–1053. doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2024.3884 Saundankar V, Borns M, Broderick K, et al. Annual prevalence of geographic atrophy and wet age-related macular degeneration among Medicare Advantage enrollees in a US health plan. J. of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy 31(1). doi.org/10.18553/jmcp.2025.31.1.88

