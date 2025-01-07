Bausch + Lomb and Glaucoma Research Foundation Launch Second Annual “Faces of Glaucoma” Campaign and Fundraising Challenge

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, and Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to curing glaucoma, are launching the second annual “Faces of Glaucoma” campaign. The campaign, which will highlight diverse patient stories and raise awareness of the second leading cause of blindness worldwide,1 will take place throughout Glaucoma Awareness Month in January.





“It’s estimated that half of people with glaucoma don’t know that they have it, demonstrating a need for continuing education and awareness efforts,” said Andrew Stewart, president, Global Pharmaceuticals and International Consumer, Bausch + Lomb. “In collaboration with Glaucoma Research Foundation, we aim to encourage people to take an active role in understanding and managing their risk, starting with seeing an eye doctor.”

Throughout January, Bausch + Lomb and GRF will spotlight educational resources and share stories of individuals and families living with glaucoma to raise awareness of the disease and encourage proactive eye health management. In addition, for the fourth consecutive year, Bausch + Lomb will support a fundraising challenge in which every dollar raised will be matched up to $20,000. These funds will support GRF research into a potential glaucoma cure.

Glaucoma symptoms can develop gradually and may go unnoticed. Although there is currently no cure for glaucoma, early intervention – including prescription eye drops – can help slow the disease’s progression. Only an eye care professional can diagnose glaucoma, typically through a yearly comprehensive dilated eye exam.1,2

“While glaucoma is often thought of as an older person’s disease, it’s important to understand that it can impact anyone, regardless of race, age or gender. This year we build on our previous efforts by highlighting a new group of diverse patient stories to bring to life the many faces of glaucoma,” said Thomas M. Brunner, president & CEO, Glaucoma Research Foundation. “We are grateful for the ongoing partnership with Bausch + Lomb and excited to be working with them again.”

To learn more about the fundraising challenge and listen to patient stories, visit https://glaucoma.org/faces-of-glaucoma/.

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a chronic, progressive disease that occurs when excessive eye pressure or other causes lead to damage of the optic nerve. The optic nerve is responsible for the communication of information between the eye and brain. Damage to the optic nerve can lead to severe vision loss, and in the worst case, blindness. As one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, glaucoma affects about four million people in the United States, but if caught early, it is possible to help slow and potentially prevent vision loss.2-4

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research. GRF has a proven track record of ground-breaking, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to millions of visitors annually.

References

