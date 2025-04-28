Bausch Health Announces Launch of Solta Medical’s Fraxel FTX(TM)

The next generation of skin resurfacing technology will debut at the ASLMS 2025 Conference

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and its aesthetics business, Solta Medical, announced today Fraxel FTX™ will launch at the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery, Inc. (ASLMS) 2025 Annual Conference on April 25 in Orlando, FL. This event begins the rollout of Fraxel FTX™ to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other licensed aesthetic professionals across the United States, with plans to expand globally in the coming months.

Fraxel® is a leading treatment in skin rejuvenation, addressing common skin concerns such as sun damage, wrinkles, acne scars, and pigmentation irregularities. With the introduction of Fraxel FTX™, the next generation of skin resurfacing technology, Bausch Health is setting a new standard in laser skin resurfacing. Designed to offer an even more precise, efficient, and comfortable treatment experience, this next generation product provides dermatologists and aesthetic professionals with advanced tools and is designed to deliver noticeable results after a single treatment in all skin types.

"We are pleased to unveil Fraxel FTX™ at the ASLMS 2025 Conference," said Thomas J. Appio, CEO of Bausch Health. "This improved technology marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing aesthetic medicine and enhancing the patient experience. Fraxel FTX™ embodies our dedication to providing healthcare professionals with the cutting-edge tools they need to help deliver exceptional care."

"Fraxel FTX™ retains its trusted, proven laser technology offering customized treatments to deliver noticeable results, while combining a modern design, ergonomic enhancements, and efficiency to support today's aesthetic practices," said Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, Bausch Health.

Key Features and Benefits of Fraxel FTX™:

Dual Wavelength Fractional Laser: Fraxel FTX™ utilizes a highly refined fractional laser system that targets aging and sun-damaged skin, leaving surrounding healthy tissue intact to promote rapid healing. The 1550 nm erbium-glass laser and 1927 nm thulium laser treat superficial and deeper skin layers.

Redesigned Ergonomic Handpiece: Featuring a 20% reduction in weight and size and new integrated cooling technology, Fraxel FTX™ is designed for patient comfort during treatment.

Visible Results with Minimal Downtime: Patients can expect noticeable improvements in skin texture, tone, and clarity with minimal disruption to their daily routines.

Fast Tracking Experience: Intelligent Optical Tracking ® with AccuTRAC™ provides efficient and consistent treatment delivery utilizing patented technology for efficient firing of the laser.

Redesigned Console: A modern design with an integrated arm and cable assembly.

Refreshed User Interface: The redesigned color touch screen and user interface are designed for flexible, personalized treatment settings, catering to aesthetic goals, as well as common skin concerns due to sun damage and aging.

With the launch of Fraxel FTX™, Solta Medical continues to lead the industry in innovation, providing solutions that aim to help practitioners deliver best-in-class results while improving patient satisfaction.

For more information about Fraxel FTX™ and other Solta Medical products, please visit www.soltamedical.com.

INDICATIONS

The Fraxel FTX™ Laser System is indicated for:

Fraxel ® 1550 nm wavelength is indicated for dermatological procedures requiring the coagulation of soft tissue; skin resurfacing procedures; treatment of dyschromia and cutaneous lesions, such as, but not limited to lentigos, solar lentigos, actinic keratosis, and melasma; and treatment of periorbital wrinkles, acne scars, and surgical scars.

Fraxel® 1927 nm wavelength is indicated for dermatological procedures requiring the coagulation of soft tissue; treatment of actinic keratosis; treatment of pigmented lesions, specifically lentigos, solar lentigos, and ephelides.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

Do not use on any patient who is ineligible for general surgery.

Pre-screening should include, but not be limited to: Predisposition to keloid formation or excessive scarring. Changes following surgery . Skin indentations and textural changes following surgery. Systemic steroids (e.g. prednisone, dexamethasone), which should be rigorously avoided prior to and throughout the course of treatment. Patients undergoing isotretinoin acne treatment or with drugs in a similar class.

Medical judgement should be used when treating patients with a predisposition to post inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH).

Warnings and Cautions

Protective eyewear or goggles should be worn by any patient, operator and assistant.

Medical judgement should be used when treating patients with certain medical conditions.

Improper use of Fraxel® may cause personal injury or damage to the system.

Adverse Events

The following may be associated with Fraxel® laser treatment: Blistering and burns; Temporary or permanent skin discoloration; Eye injury; Infection; Keloid formation; Prolonged redness; Scarring; Delayed wound healing / skin textural changes and Temporary bruising.

The Fraxel FTX™ Laser System is Rx Only. See the Operator Manual for detailed directions, proper use, and full risk and safety information. For additional product information see www.fraxel.com/hcp.

CAUTION: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to the sale by or on the order of a physician.

To learn more about the Fraxel FTX™ and how it can benefit your practice, contact Solta Medical.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our aesthetic business, Solta Medical, is a global leader in the aesthetics market, whose vision is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and patients. More information about Solta Medical can be found at www.solta.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

