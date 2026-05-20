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Bausch Health Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

May 20, 2026 | 
2 min read

LAVAL, QC, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced that shareholders elected all 10 director nominees at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held on May 19, 2026, including Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., who was elected as a new director. Dr. Roberts brings extensive pharmaceutical leadership experience, including expertise in clinical development, medical strategy and business development, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Dr. Roberts will serve as chair of the Science and Technology Committee.

Detailed results of the vote follow:

Name



For



Withheld



Broker Non-Votes

Thomas J. Appio



196,814,621



2,743,810



79,859,605

Christian A. Garcia



196,711,908



2,846,523



79,859,605

Michael Goettler



196,757,828



2,800,603



79,859,605

Sarah B. Kavanagh



188,459,870



11,098,561



79,859,605

Frank D. Lee



183,885,617



15,672,814



79,859,605

Sandra Leung



195,931,772



3,626,659



79,859,605

John A. Paulson



196,214,806



3,343,625



79,859,605

Robert N. Power



186,236,066



13,322,365



79,859,605

Eiry W. Roberts, M.D.



196,972,752



2,585,679



79,859,605

Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.



195,813,955



3,744,476



79,859,605

Shareholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Company's auditor until the close of the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the authorization for the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. 

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Garen Sarafin

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com 

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)            

(908) 569-3692





BHC-AGM 



 

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-announces-2026-annual-meeting-of-shareholder-results-302776740.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

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