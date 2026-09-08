Bausch Health and YUN Announce Expansion to Mexico and Across Additional EMEA Markets

Collaboration expands access to science-led, microbiome-friendly skincare solutions in Mexico and across new markets in EMEA, including launches in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan.

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)(TSX: BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and YUN, a Belgian innovator in pioneering probiotherapeutical skincare products, announced the continued expansion of their strategic collaboration in Mexico and across additional EMEA markets following the 2025 launch in Poland.

The expansion includes both portfolio and geographic growth in recent months. In Poland, Bausch Health expanded its dermatology portfolio to include YUN's eczema-prone skincare solutions, building on last year's launch of YUN's probiotic-based skincare solutions for acne-prone skin. Geographic expansion has included launches of YUN's acne- and eczema-prone skincare solutions in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, along with the introduction of YUN's skincare solutions in Mexico. The rollout is expected to continue in Kazakhstan in October 2026. This next phase of the collaboration reflects both companies' shared ambition to expand access to science-led, microbiome-friendly skincare solutions across EMEA and select international growth markets.

"Following our collaboration in Poland, YUN has entered and is continuing to enter additional markets as part of our broader EMEA growth strategy," said Cees Heiman, Senior Vice President, Europe & Canada, Bausch Health. "These launches reflect our commitment to bringing differentiated, science-based healthcare and skincare solutions to patients and consumers across the region. EMEA remains a strategically important geography for Bausch Health, and we see strong potential for YUN's microbiome-focused approach in markets such as Ukraine, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Kazakhstan."

"Bringing YUN to Mexico expands our dermatology portfolio with skincare solutions grounded in microbiome science," said Fernando Zarate, Vice President, Latin America, Bausch Health. "This launch reflects our focus on identifying differentiated products that address evolving skincare needs and broaden access to innovative dermatology offerings in the Mexican market."

"We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Bausch Health and to see YUN entering additional international markets," said Tom Verlinden, CEO and Founder of YUN. "Our mission is to harness microbiome science through YUN Probiotherapy™, creating effective, natural and scientifically grounded solutions that respect the body's own balance. Expanding into Ukraine, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, and Mexico allows us to bring that mission to more people together with a partner that combines scale, credibility and strong regional execution."

YUN has developed YUN Probiotherapy™, a proprietary microbiome technology platform enabling the stable use of live probiotics in skincare formulations designed to support the skin's natural ecosystem. Through this expanded partnership, Bausch Health and YUN are strengthening the brand's presence across selected EMEA markets and Mexico while increasing access to innovative probiotherapeutical skincare solutions.

About YUN

YUN is a Belgian biotech company pioneering a new approach to everyday care through microbiome science. Founded in 2016, YUN developed the patented YUN Probiotherapy™ technology platform, combining live probiotics with pre- and postbiotics and microbiome-friendly formulations designed to respect and support the skin's natural microbiome. With innovations across dermatological, oral, baby, intimate, and ear care, YUN delivers science- and quality-driven, nature-powered solutions for patients and consumers, today and for generations to come. For more info about YUN, visit our site www.yun-probiotherapy.com or follow us on Linkedin.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

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