Battelle Bringing Clarity to PFAS Picture

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We all see it. “Forever chemicals” are in the news every day. Is this large group of chemicals, called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, really as pervasive and dangerous as it seems?





Battelle scientists are bringing clarity to this question. One thing is certain: not all PFAS are created equal.

They are extremely durable, useful chemicals used in a wide variety of consumer products. At their heart, PFAS leverage a carbon-fluorine bond described as the strongest known—nearly immune to natural decay. In certain uses, such as medical devices, semiconductors and military applications, they are essential. In others, there could be yet-invented replacements that aren’t as harmful to human health.

As more and different PFAS are detected in the environment, Battelle has technology that can provide clarity about the sources of the PFAS that has been released. The Battelle-developed PFAS Signature® tool is a technology that combines advanced analytical chemistry with machine learning to identify sources. The tool includes a large proprietary source library for more than 600 types of PFAS that, combined with machine learning, can determine what pollutants are present in any given environment of co-mingled sources.

Battelle’s analytical capabilities and dedicated laboratories can determine which PFAS as well as discover where it’s been, how it got there, how to mitigate the damage and handle the waste in the most safe and sustainable way. By using advanced analytical methods, the aperture can be opened to look more holistically at the PFAS chemicals that are present.

Consider the example of a publicly operated water treatment facility. It receives polluted water from a variety of sources with a wide range of contaminants. How many sources are contributing to the pollution, what specific PFAS are being released, and where they are coming from are critical to stopping the contamination.

The sky isn’t falling, but the ground is swelling. “We are advancing the science and providing innovative tools for those affected by this burgeoning challenge,” said Battelle PFAS Business Leader Amy Dindal. “The environmental problem is already here. What we have to do now is figure out how to clean it up, in the most efficient, safe and reliable way. Identifying all possible sources of contamination, understanding where, how, and if exposure occurs, and then determining risk is key to doing just that.”

