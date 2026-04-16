Basilea shareholders approve all proposals of the board of directors at the 2026 annual general meeting

Allschwil, Switzerland, April 15, 2026

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, reported that shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors at today’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Shareholders approved the annual report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025. They also endorsed carrying forward the accumulated profit and approved the discharge of the members of the board of directors and the management committee.

Mr. Stephan Schindler was re-elected as chairman and Mr. Leonard Kruimer, Dr. Nicole Onetto and Dr. Carole Sable were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Dr. Naseem Amin and Ms. Anne Whitaker were elected as new members of the board of directors. In addition, Mr. Kruimer, Dr. Onetto and Ms. Anne Whitaker were appointed as members of the compensation committee. The term of all board members lasts until the AGM 2027.

The shareholders also approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the board of directors for the period from the AGM 2026 to the AGM 2027, and the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation (fixed and variable) for the management committee for the financial year 2027. In a non-binding advisory vote, the shareholders endorsed the compensation report for the financial year 2025. In addition, the shareholders approved the proposed amendment of the articles of association related to the capital band.

Finally, the shareholders re-elected Dr. Caroline Cron as independent proxy until the end of the next AGM and re-elected Ernst & Young Ltd, Basel, as auditors for the financial year 2026.

Stephan Schinder commented: “I thank our shareholders for their clear endorsement of the proposals submitted by the board of directors. On behalf of the board, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Naseem Amin and Anne Whitaker as new members. We believe that their broad experience in the life-science sector will make a valuable contribution as we continue to strengthen Basilea’s position as a global anti-infectives company. I would also like to thank both Dr. Thomas Werner and Dr. Martin Nicklasson for their significant contribution as board members over many years.”

At the AGM, 38.3% of the share capital, equivalent to 63.3% of the shares entitled to vote, was represented. In total, 70% of the share capital is currently registered in Basilea’s share register.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD



Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland Phone +41 61 606 1102 E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

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