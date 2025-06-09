Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ CEO Bill Enright to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc announced that Bill Enright, CEO, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Our guiding principle at the heart of Barinthus Bio is to help patients and their families by developing truly transformational and highly disease-specific immunotherapies that are potentially curative. Barinthus Bio's pipeline for I&I indications is enabled by our proprietary and highly differentiated platform for promoting immune tolerance, SNAP-TI, that is designed to guide a patient's T cells to a specific location to reduce inflammation and restore the natural state of immune non-responsiveness to healthy tissue. Our lead candidate, VTP-1000, is designed to restore immune non-responsiveness to gluten in patients with celiac disease and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Barinthus Bio's differentiated technology platform and therapeutic approach, coupled with deep scientific expertise and focus on clinical development, uniquely positions the company to navigate towards delivering treatments that improve the lives of people with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.barinthusbio.com.

Event: Q2 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: June 10, 11:00 - 11:30 AM ET

Location: WEBCAST LINK

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who have a near-term catalyst and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

