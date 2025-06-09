SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ CEO Bill Enright to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

June 9, 2025 | 
2 min read

OXFORD, GB AND GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc announced that Bill Enright, CEO, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Our guiding principle at the heart of Barinthus Bio is to help patients and their families by developing truly transformational and highly disease-specific immunotherapies that are potentially curative. Barinthus Bio's pipeline for I&I indications is enabled by our proprietary and highly differentiated platform for promoting immune tolerance, SNAP-TI, that is designed to guide a patient's T cells to a specific location to reduce inflammation and restore the natural state of immune non-responsiveness to healthy tissue. Our lead candidate, VTP-1000, is designed to restore immune non-responsiveness to gluten in patients with celiac disease and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Barinthus Bio's differentiated technology platform and therapeutic approach, coupled with deep scientific expertise and focus on clinical development, uniquely positions the company to navigate towards delivering treatments that improve the lives of people with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.barinthusbio.com.

Event: Q2 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: June 10, 11:00 - 11:30 AM ET
Location: WEBCAST LINK

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who have a near-term catalyst and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

Sponsors:

  • AccessNewswire

  • PCG Advisory

  • QuoteMedia

  • AGP

  • MZ Group

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

For More Information

Please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

Or, contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Maryland Events
ACCESS Newswire Barinthus Biotherapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
May 27, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel