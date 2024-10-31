Barinthus Bio Announces Late Breaking Presentation at AASLD 2024 – The Liver Meeting® and Attendance at November Conferences

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BRNS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates that guide T cells to control disease, today announced that updated clinical data from its chronic hepatitis B program will be highlighted as a late breaking oral presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) – The Liver Meeting® 2024 being held November 15-19, 2024 in San Diego, California and attendance at multiple conferences in November:

Medical Congresses

AASLD – The Liver Meeting® 2024:

Late breaking abstract accepted as oral presentation.

Title: VTP-300 combined with low-dose nivolumab is associated with HBsAg loss in certain chronic hepatitis B participants with HBsAg less than 200 IU/mL: Results from a phase 2b open-label study.

International Workshop on HBV Cure 2024:

Formal presentation titled “HBsAg Levels and T Cell Boost in Patients with HBsAg Decline”, on November 13, 2024 at 16:50 ET.



British Society for Immunology (BSI) Immune Therapies Summit:

Formal presentation titled “SNAP-TI Nanoparticles Induce Antigen-Specific Tolerance”, between November 25 and 26, 2024.



Investor Banking Conferences

Guggenheim’s Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference:

Fireside Chat with Bill Enright, Chief Executive Officer, on November 11, 2024 at 14:00 ET.

Barinthus Bio’s management will be available for one-to-one meetings between November 11 and 15, 2024.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference:

Barinthus Bio’s management will be available for one-to-one meetings between November 19 and 21, 2024.



To access recordings and materials associated with the events, please visit: https://investors.barinthusbio.com/events-presentations.

About Barinthus Bio

