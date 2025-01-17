Baird Medical Engages with Healthcare Leaders Amid 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) (“Baird Medical” or the “Company”), a leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, was present in San Francisco amid the 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, one of the most prominent healthcare investment gatherings globally.

Following its successful debut on Nasdaq in October 2024, Baird Medical connected with healthcare investors and industry leaders during the week of the conference, engaging in meaningful discussions on the company’s advancements in microwave ablation technology and its commitment to improving patient outcomes.

“Being in San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference provided a valuable opportunity to engage with shareholders, innovators, and advisors in the healthcare sector,” said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. “These discussions allowed us to share our vision for growth and innovation in the years ahead.”

Looking ahead, Baird Medical remains committed to leveraging the insights and relationships gained from these interactions to drive its 2025 strategic initiatives. The company will continue expanding its U.S. footprint and collaborating with key opinion leaders (KOLs) who share its mission of enhancing patient care through cutting-edge medical technology.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or Baird Medical’s future financial or operational performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. Risks and uncertainties may emerge over time, and it is not possible to anticipate all potential factors that could affect Baird Medical’s business and financial performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not achieve its expansion goals in the United States, China, or other markets; (2) changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions that impact Baird Medical’s operations; (3) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from ongoing business initiatives or strategic transactions; (4) regulatory developments and compliance with applicable laws; (5) risks related to the development, commercialization, and market acceptance of Baird Medical’s products; and (6) other risks and uncertainties detailed in Baird Medical’s filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Baird Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

