Bachem Announces Changes to the Corporate Executive Committee

Media



Patrick Barth

Head Group Communications

Tel.: +41 58 595 4522

Email: media@bachem.com

Investors



Barbora Blaha

Head Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 58 595 0573

Email: ir@bachem.com



Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Bachem Holding AG (SIX: BANB) (“Bachem”) today announced that Torsten Wöhr, Chief Commercial Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Until a successor will be appointed, Anne-Kathrin Stoller will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer in addition to her responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 25, 2026.“Torsten Wöhr has made a big contribution to the development and growth of Bachem over many years. During his tenure, he played an important role in building Bachem’s oligonucleotide business and in strengthening Bachem’s position as a global CMO player in the peptide market,” said Anne-Kathrin Stoller, CEO at Bachem. “I greatly valued our collaboration. Torsten helped shape our commercial organization and customer relationships. We thank him sincerely for his commitment and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bachem, added: “Thanks to her many years of experience as Chief Commercial Officer, Anne will ensure a smooth transition and strong continuity in our customer relationships.”About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.For further information, seeFor more information:This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Bachem Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Bachem Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.To view the source version of this press release, please visit