Azitra to Present at BIO-Europe 2024

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AZTR #bioeurope2024--Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced that the Company will present at BIO-Europe 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 2:30pm CET (8:30am ET).





The corporate update will highlight Azitra’s updates and progress on its pipeline, including ATR-12 in development for Netherton syndrome and ATR-04 in development for epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor-induced dermal toxicity.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

BIO-Europe – November 4-6, 2024

Format: Corporate presentation

Date/Time: Monday, November 4, 2024, 2:30pm CET (8:30am ET)

Participant: Travis Whitfill, Chief Operating Officer

Location: Room K12, Stockholmsmässan, Stockholm, Sweden

“I am honored to present at BIO-Europe 2024 to give a corporate update,” said Travis Whitfill, Azitra’s founder and chief operating officer. “We have made extraordinary progress in 2024, including the first patient dosed with ATR-12 in Netherton syndrome and a cleared IND and Fast Track designation from the FDA for ATR-04 for patients suffering from rash due to EGFR inhibitors. I am looking forward to providing further updates and recent developments on our programs.”

To schedule a meeting with the Company’s management at the convention, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system or contact staskey@azitrainc.com.

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is an early-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products. The Company has built a proprietary platform that includes a microbial library comprised of approximately 1,500 unique bacterial strains that can be screened for unique therapeutic characteristics. The platform is augmented by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts, and helps screen the Company’s library of strains for drug like molecules. The Company’s initial focus is on the development of genetically engineered strains of Staphylococcus epidermidis, or S. epidermidis, which the Company considers to be an optimal therapeutic candidate species for engineering of dermatologic therapies. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 12, 2024. Azitra explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

