Azenta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results, Ended September 30, 2025

Q4'25 reported revenue growth of 6% year over year and 4% on an organic basis

FY'25 reported revenue growth of 4% and 3% on an organic basis

FY'25 Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 310 basis points versus last year

FY'26 organic revenue growth expected to be 3% to 5% year over year, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.













Quarter Ended







Year Ended



Dollars in millions, except per share data



September 30,







September 30,



















September 30,







September 30,























2025







2024(1)







Change







2025







2024(1)







Change



Revenue from Continuing Operations



$ 159







$ 151











6 %







$ 594







$ 573











4 %



Organic growth































4 %



































3 %



Sample Management Solutions



$ 86







$ 85











2 %







$ 325







$ 319











2 %



Multiomics



$ 73







$ 66











11 %







$ 269







$ 255











6 %















































































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ 1.11







$ (0.04)











NM







$ 0.52







$ (0.46)











NM



Diluted EPS Total



$ 1.02







$ (0.14)











NM







$ (1.30)







$ (3.10)











58 %















































































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ 0.21







$ 0.19











8 %







$ 0.51







$ 0.48











8 %



Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations



$ 21







$ 16











29 %







$ 66







$ 46











44 %



Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations







13.0 %







10.7 %























11.2 %







8.0 %





















(1) Reflects revisions for an immaterial classification error among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses, and other immaterial adjustments, as further described in this release.

Management Comments



"Fiscal 2025 was a transformative year for Azenta. We achieved 3% core revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion," said John Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We simplified our organization, made significant progress enabled by the Azenta Business System, and strengthened our execution, which is driving measurable improvements in quality, delivery, and productivity."

Mr. Marotta continued, "We enter fiscal 2026 in a healthier position, with a more streamlined and accountable structure, with sharper focus on the customer, and growing momentum across the business. We expect core growth between 3% and 5%, approximately 300 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, and higher free cash flow generation."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $159 million, up 6% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange, grew 4% year over year, mainly attributable to higher revenue in Multiomics.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $86 million, up 2% year over year. Organic revenue was flat, mainly driven by lower revenue in Cryogenic Systems, offset by higher revenue in Clinical Biostores, Automated Stores, Consumables and Instruments, and Sample Storage.

Multiomics revenue was $73 million, up 11% year over year. Organic revenue grew 10% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing and Gene Synthesis, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger sequencing revenue.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating income was $2 million. Operating margin was 1.2%, an improvement of 430 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.4%, flat year over year, reflecting continued cost discipline, operational improvements, and favorable sales mix in Sample Management Solutions, offset by higher costs and lower volumes in parts of the Multiomics segment. Operating expenses were $70 million, down 4% year over year, primarily driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower transformation and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by higher research and development costs.

Other income included $5 million of net interest income versus $6 million in the prior year period.

Tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $1.11 compared to ($0.04) one year ago. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.08). Total diluted EPS was $1.02, compared to ($0.14) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income was $9 million. Adjusted operating margin was 5.7%, an improvement of 60 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 46.7%, down 20 basis points year over year, reflecting higher costs and lower volumes in parts of the Multiomics segment, partially offset by continued cost discipline, operational improvements, and favorable sales mix in Sample Management Solutions. Adjusted operating expenses in the quarter were $65 million, up 4% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher research and development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.0%, an improvement of 230 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.21, compared to $0.19 one year ago.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue for fiscal 2025 was $594 million, up 4% year over year. Organic revenue increased 3%, which excludes the impact from foreign exchange. The year-over-year revenue increase was largely attributable to higher Multiomics revenue.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $325 million, up 2% year over year. Organic revenue was up 1%, primarily driven by growth in Clinical Biostores, Consumables and Instruments and Sample Storage, partially offset by lower revenue in Cryogenic Systems and Automated Stores.

Multiomics revenue was $269 million, up 6% year over year. Organic revenue grew 5% year over year, driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year revenue decline in Sanger sequencing and Gene Synthesis.



Summary of GAAP Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $27 million. Operating margin was (4.5%), an improvement of 440 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.5%, up 110 basis points year over year, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix, operating efficiencies and improved cost execution. Operating expenses were $297 million, down 3% year over year due to lower research and development costs, lower selling, general and administrative expenses, lower restructuring charges, lower merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchases, and lower amortization costs, as well as the impact of intangible asset impairment charges recorded in the prior year.

Other income included $19 million of net interest income versus $33 million in the prior year period.

Tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.52 compared to ($0.46) in fiscal 2024. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($1.81). Total diluted EPS was ($1.30), compared to ($3.10) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating income was $16 million. Adjusted operating margin was 2.6%, an improvement of 200 basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 46.9%, up 100 basis points year over year, primarily driven by favorable product mix, operating efficiencies and cost reduction initiatives. Adjusted operating expenses were $263 million, up 1% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $66 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.2%, an improvement of 310 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS for fiscal 2025 was $0.51, compared to $0.48 in fiscal 2024.

Cash and Liquidity as of September 30, 2025

The Company ended fiscal year 2025 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $546 million.

Capital expenditures were $8 million in the quarter and $34 million for the full year.

Guidance for Full Year Fiscal 2026

Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2025.

Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements



During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company identified a classification error in previously issued consolidated statements of operations. Certain costs had been incorrectly allocated among cost of revenue, research and development expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses. As a result, cost of revenue and research and development expenses were understated and selling, general and administrative expenses were overstated by equal and offsetting amounts. The Company concluded that the error was not material, individually or in the aggregate, to any previously issued financial statements. Accordingly, the Company has corrected the error by revising the consolidated financial statements for all affected prior periods as presented herein. These revisions also reflect the correction of certain other immaterial prior-period errors that had previously been corrected on an out-of-period basis in the periods in which they were identified. Management is evaluating the impact of the classification error on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Further information regarding these revisions will be provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, stock-based compensation, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast



Azenta management will webcast its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures



The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934



Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences



Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron



Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

Maria Isabel Cuartas



Manager Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



(In thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended







Year Ended











September 30,







September 30,











2025







2024







2025







2024



Revenue















































Products



$ 48,020







$ 47,210







$ 173,189







$ 173,717



Services







111,172











103,394











420,632











399,731



Total revenue







159,192











150,604











593,821











573,448



Cost of revenue















































Products







26,287











28,281











94,894











105,446



Services







60,631











53,836











228,647











213,380



Total cost of revenue







86,918











82,117











323,541











318,826



Gross profit







72,274











68,487











270,280











254,622



Operating expenses















































Research and development







8,258











7,539











30,390











31,524



Selling, general and administrative







61,709











64,734











261,563











262,958



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets







—











—











—











4,658



Restructuring charges







406











851











5,171











6,766



Total operating expenses







70,373











73,124











297,124











305,906



Operating income (loss)







1,901











(4,637)











(26,844)











(51,284)



Other income (expense)















































Interest income, net







5,019











5,532











18,779











32,891



Other income (expense), net







(620)











(604)











922











(732)



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes







6,300











291











(7,143)











(19,125)



Income tax (benefit) expense







(44,553)











2,036











(30,801)











5,241



Income (loss) from continuing operations







50,853











(1,745)











23,658











(24,366)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(3,716)











(4,894)











(83,161)











(140,531)



Net income (loss)



$ 47,137







$ (6,639)







$ (59,503)







$ (164,897)



Basic net income (loss) per share:















































Income (loss) from continuing operations



$ 1.11







$ (0.04)







$ 0.52







$ (0.46)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(0.08)











(0.10)











(1.82)











(2.64)



Net income (loss) per share



$ 1.03







$ (0.14)







$ (1.30)







$ (3.10)



Diluted net income (loss) per share:























































Income (loss) from continuing operations



$ 1.11







$ (0.04)







$ 0.52







$ (0.46)



Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax







(0.08)











(0.10)











(1.81)











(2.64)



Diluted net income (loss) per share



$ 1.02







$ (0.14)







$ (1.30)







$ (3.10)



Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:























































Basic







45,833











48,079











45,743











53,175



Diluted







45,994











48,079











45,896











53,175





AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)











September 30,







September 30,











2025







2024







































Assets































Current assets































Cash and cash equivalents



$ 279,783







$ 280,030



Short-term marketable securities







61,137











151,162



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($4,649 and $5,349, respectively)







142,181











154,172



Inventories







74,956











71,320



Short-term restricted cash







2,359











2,069



Refundable income taxes







9,728











23,866



Prepaid expenses and other current assets







64,660











51,360



Current assets held for sale







74,830











99,052



Total current assets







709,634











833,031



Property, plant and equipment, net







153,954











155,622



Long-term marketable securities







201,585











49,454



Long-term deferred tax assets







726











837



Operating lease right-of-use assets







54,048











60,406



Goodwill







702,395











691,409



Intangible assets, net







101,814











125,042



Long term income taxes receivable







45,600











—



Other assets







6,115











10,670



Noncurrent assets held for sale







80,983











173,794



Total assets



$ 2,056,854







$ 2,100,265



Liabilities and stockholders' equity































Current liabilities































Accounts payable



$ 37,722







$ 33,344



Deferred revenue







32,569











30,493



Derivative liability







33,420











1,915



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs







4,713











5,213



Accrued compensation and benefits







35,799











29,216



Accrued customer deposits







26,499











22,324



Accrued income taxes payable







9,416











9,085



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities







30,268











44,443



Current liabilities held for sale







29,563











30,050



Total current liabilities







239,969











206,083



Long-term deferred tax liabilities







19,046











18,184



Long-term operating lease liabilities







51,244











56,683



Other long-term liabilities







10,140











9,272



Noncurrent liabilities held for sale







13,209











42,196



Total liabilities







333,608











332,418







































Stockholders' equity































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding







—











—



Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,320,848 shares issued



and 45,858,979 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025, 59,031,953 shares issued



and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024







594











590



Additional paid-in capital







529,605











505,958



Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(22,213)











(13,464)



Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024







(200,956)











(200,956)



Retained earnings







1,416,216











1,475,719



Total stockholders' equity







1,723,246











1,767,847



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 2,056,854







$ 2,100,265





AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)











Year Ended











September 30,











2025







2024



Cash flows from operating activities























Net loss



$ (59,503)







$ (164,897)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:































Depreciation and amortization







61,209











90,744



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets







—











115,975



Loss on assets held for sale







97,139











—



Property, plant and equipment and other asset write-offs







3,478











4,430



Inventory write-downs







—











3,290



Other non-cash charges related to restructuring and transformation







—











4,317



Stock-based compensation







20,881











14,467



Amortization and accretion on marketable securities







(1,578)











(6,032)



Deferred income taxes







(27,152)











(16,072)



Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment







711











296



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable







21,039











(11,589)



Inventories







(3,966)











15,896



Accounts payable







1,037











9,196



Deferred revenue







1,641











(3,558)



Accrued warranty and retrofit costs







(435)











(684)



Accrued compensation and tax withholdings







6,607











(2,754)



Long term income taxes receivable







(45,600)











—



Other assets and liabilities







(3,327)











(3,282)



Net cash provided by operating activities







72,181











49,743



Cash flows from investing activities































Purchases of property, plant and equipment







(33,857)











(37,392)



Purchases of marketable securities and other investments







(451,409)











(405,575)



Sales and maturities of marketable securities







389,452











666,230



Proceeds from other investment







2,130











—



Net investment hedge settlement







3,223











1,476



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities







(90,461)











224,739



Cash flows from financing activities































Proceeds from issuance of common stock







2,770











3,279



Payments of finance leases







(985)











(783)



Share repurchases







—











(661,703)



Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases







(11,376)











—



Net cash used in financing activities







(9,591)











(659,207)



Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents







3,566











21,670



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







(24,305)











(363,055)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period







320,990











684,045



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



$ 296,685







$ 320,990



Supplemental disclosures:































Cash paid for income taxes, net



$ 6,568











2,704



Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses







4,693











2,767



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets































Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations



$ 279,783







$ 280,030



Cash included in current assets held for sale







13,206











30,899



Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets







2,359











2,069



Long-term restricted cash included in other assets







1,337











7,992



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows



$ 296,685







$ 320,990





Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.









Quarter Ended











September 30, 2025







June 30, 2025(*)







September 30, 2024(*)























per diluted



















per diluted



















per diluted



Dollars in thousands, except per share data



$







share







$







share







$







share



Net income (loss) from continuing operations



$ 50,853







$ 1.11







$ (331)







$ (0.01)







$ (1,745)







$ (0.04)



Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology







2,088











0.05











2,068











0.05











2,096











0.04



Amortization of other intangible assets







3,977











0.09











4,123











0.09











4,842











0.10



Transformation costs(1)







634











0.01











1,542











0.03











4,568











0.10



Restructuring charges







406











0.01











754











0.02











851











0.02



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







87











0.00











58











0.00











52











0.00



Tax adjustments(3)







(46,160)











(1.00)











—











—











259











0.01



Tax effect of adjustments







(2,246)











(0.05)











(534)











(0.01)











(1,576)











(0.03)



Other Adjustments







—











—











38











0.00











—











—



Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 9,639







$ 0.21







$ 7,718







$ 0.17







$ 9,347







$ 0.19



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax







3,901











0.08











3,045











0.07











1,649











0.03



Tax rate







17 %







—











17 %







—











14 %







—



Stock-based compensation, net of tax







3,238











0.07











2,536











0.06











1,418











0.03



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 12,877







$ 0.28







$ 10,254







$ 0.22







$ 10,765







$ 0.22















































































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share























45,994



























45,780



























48,079













Year Ended











September 30, 2025







September 30, 2024(*)























per diluted



















per diluted



Dollars in thousands, except per share data



$







share







$







share



Net income (loss) from continuing operations



$ 23,658







$ 0.52







$ (24,366)







$ (0.46)



Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology







7,965











0.17











8,066











0.15



Amortization of other intangible assets







16,475











0.36











20,496











0.39



Transformation costs(1)







10,405











0.23











9,879











0.19



Restructuring charges







5,171











0.11











6,766











0.13



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets







—











—











4,658











0.09



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







2,403











0.05











4,874











0.09



Investment income(3)







(2,130)











(0.05)











—











—



Tax adjustments(4)







(38,860)











(0.85)











3,638











0.07



Tax effect of adjustments







(1,675)











(0.04)











(8,668)











(0.16)



Other special charges







38











0.00











—











—



Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations



$ 23,450







$ 0.51







$ 25,343







$ 0.48



Stock-based compensation, pre-tax







19,849











0.43











13,750











0.26



Tax rate







17 %







—











14 %







—



Stock-based compensation, net of tax







16,475











0.36











11,825











0.22



Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations



$ 39,925







$ 0.87







$ 37,168







$ 0.70























































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share







—











45,896











—











53,175













(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature. (4) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock-based compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, tax adjustments include a one-time $45.6 million benefit related to a worthless stock deduction on one of the Company's foreign subsidiaries, that is excluded from non-GAAP results.









Quarter Ended







Year Ended











September 30,







June 30,







September 30,







September 30,







September 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025(*)







2024(*)







2025







2024(*)



GAAP net income (loss)



$ 47,137







$ (47,984)







$ (6,639)







$ (59,503)







$ (164,897)



Less: Loss from discontinued operations







(3,716)











(47,653)











(4,894)











(83,161)











(140,531)



GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations







50,853











(331)











(1,745)











23,658











(24,366)



Adjustments:



























































Interest income, net







(5,019)











(4,973)











(5,532)











(18,779)











(32,891)



Income tax expense







(44,553)











2,635











2,036











(30,801)











5,241



Depreciation







8,338











8,399











7,275











32,033











29,691



Amortization of completed technology







2,088











2,068











2,096











7,965











8,066



Amortization of other intangible assets







3,977











4,123











4,842











16,475











20,496



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$ 15,684







$ 11,921







$ 8,972







$ 30,551







$ 6,237













Quarter Ended







Year Ended











September 30,







June 30,







September 30,







September 30,







September 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025(*)







2024(*)







2025







2024(*)



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$ 15,684







$ 11,921







$ 8,972







$ 30,551







$ 6,237



Adjustments:



























































Stock-based compensation







3,901











3,045











1,649











19,849











13,750



Restructuring charges







406











754











851











5,171











6,766



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets







—











—











—











—











4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)







87











58











52











2,403











4,874



Transformation costs(2)







634











1,542











4,568











10,405











9,879



Investment Income(3)







—











—











—











(2,130)











—



Other adjustments







—











38











—











34











—



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations



$ 20,712







$ 17,358







$ 16,092







$ 66,283







$ 46,164













(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.









Quarter Ended



Dollars in thousands



September 30, 2025







June 30, 2025(*)







September 30, 2024(*)



GAAP gross profit



$ 72,274











45.4 %



$ 66,404











46.2 %



$ 68,487











45.5 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology







2,088











1.3 %







2,068











1.4 %







2,096











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







—











— %







145











0.1 % Other adjustments







—











— %







25











0.0 %







—











— % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 74,362











46.7 %



$ 68,497











47.6 %



$ 70,728











47.0 %









Year Ended



Dollars in thousands



September 30, 2025







September 30, 2024(*)



GAAP gross profit



$ 270,280











45.5 %



$ 254,622











44.4 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology







7,965











1.3 %







8,066











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







52











0.0 %







377











0.1 % Other adjustment







18











0.0 %







(20)











(0.0) % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 278,315











46.9 %



$ 263,045











45.9 %









(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











September 30,







June 30,







September 30,







September 30,







June 30,







September 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025(*)







2024(*)







2025







2025(*)







2024(*)



GAAP gross profit



$ 41,175











47.9 %



$ 40,178











51.8 %



$ 38,992











46.1 %



$ 31,094











42.5 %



$ 26,222











39.6 %



$ 29,476











44.7 % Adjustments:































































































































































Amortization of completed technology







1,226











1.4 %







1,208











1.6 %







1,056











1.2 %







862











1.2 %







860











1.3 %







1,040











1.6 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







25











0.0 %







145











0.2 %







—











—











—











—











—











—



Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 42,401











49.3 %



$ 41,411











53.4 %



$ 40,193











47.5 %



$ 31,956











43.7 %



$ 27,082











40.9 %



$ 30,516











46.2 %









Total Segments











Quarter Ended











September 30,







June 30,







September 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025(*)







2024(*)



GAAP gross profit



$ 72,274











45.4 %



$ 66,400











46.2 %



$ 68,487











45.5 % Adjustments:



















































































Amortization of completed technology







2,088











1.3 %







2,068











1.4 %







2,096











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







—











— %







25











0.0 %







145











0.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 74,362











46.7 %



$ 68,493











47.6 %



$ 70,728











47.0 %









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Year Ended







Year Ended



Dollars in thousands



September 30, 2025







September 30, 2024(*)







September 30, 2025







September 30, 2024(*)



GAAP gross profit



$ 156,645











48.3 %



$ 141,447











44.4 %



$ 113,635











42.2 %



$ 113,175











44.5 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology







4,522











1.4 %







3,909











1.2 %







3,443











1.3 %







4,157











1.6 % Transformation costs(1)







52











0.0 %







377











0.1 %







—











—











—











—



Other adjustment







26











0.0 %







(10)











(0.0) %







(8)











(0.0) %







(10)











(0.0) % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 161,245











49.7 %



$ 145,723











45.7 %



$ 117,070











43.5 %



$ 117,322











46.1 %









Total Segments











Year Ended



Dollars in thousands



September 30, 2025







September 30, 2024(*)



GAAP gross profit



$ 270,280











45.5 %



$ 254,622











44.4 % Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology







7,965











1.3 %







8,066











1.4 % Transformation costs(1)







52











0.0 %







377











0.1 % Other adjustment







18











0.0 %







(20)











(0.0) % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit



$ 278,315











46.9 %



$ 263,045











45.9 %









(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











September 30,







June 30,







September 30,







September 30,







June 30,







September 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025(*)







2024(*)







2025







2025(*)







2024(*)



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 8,015







$ 9,323







$ 7,503







$ (1,029)







$ (4,818)







$ (2,009)



Adjustments:















































.



























.



Amortization of completed technology







1,226











1,208











1,056











862











860











1,040



Transformation costs(1)







(57)











168











163











—











—











—



Other adjustment







42











38











—











31











—











—



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 9,226







$ 10,737







$ 8,722







$ (136)







$ (3,958)







$ (969)













Total Segments







Corporate







Total











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











September 30,







June



30,







September 30,







September 30,







June



30,







September 30,







September 30,







June



30,







September 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2025(*)







2024(*)







2025







2025(*)







2024(*)







2025







2025(*)







2024(*)



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 6,986







$ 4,505







$ 5,494







$ (5,085)







$ (6,355)







$ (10,131)







$ 1,901







$ (1,850)







$ (4,637)



Adjustments:















































































































































Amortization of completed technology







2,088











2,068











2,096











—











—











—











2,088











2,068











2,096



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











—











—











3,977











4,123











4,842











3,977











4,123











4,842



Transformation costs(1)







(57)











168











163











691











1,374











4,405











634











1,542











4,568



Restructuring charges







—











—











—











406











754











851











406











754











851



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







—











—











—











87











58











52











87











58











52



Other adjustment







73











38











—











(73)











—











—











—











38











—



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 9,090







$ 6,779







$ 7,753







$ 3







$ (46)







$ 19







$ 9,093







$ 6,733







$ 7,772













Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics











Year Ended







Year Ended











September 30,







September 30,







September 30,







September 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2024(*)







2025







2024(*)



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 20,124







$ 6,647







$ (15,414)







$ (11,893)



Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology







4,522











3,909











3,443











4,157



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











155











—











—



Transformation costs(1)







2,820











395











—











—



Other adjustments







84











—











34











3



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 27,550







$ 11,106







$ (11,937)







$ (7,733)













Total Segments







Corporate







Total











Year Ended







Year Ended







Year Ended











September 30,







September 30,







September 30,







September 30,







September 30,







September 30,



Dollars in thousands



2025







2024(*)







2025







2024(*)







2025







2024(*)



GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 4,710







$ (5,246)







$ (31,554)







$ (46,038)







$ (26,844)







$ (51,284)



Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology







7,965











8,066











—











—











7,965











8,066



Amortization of other intangible assets







—











155











16,475











20,341











16,475











20,496



Transformation costs(1)







2,820











395











7,585











9,484











10,405











9,879



Restructuring charges







—











—











5,171











6,766











5,171











6,766



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets







—











—











—











4,658











—











4,658



Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)







—











—











2,403











4,874











2,403











4,874



Other adjustments







118











3











(84)











(24)











34











(21)



Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 15,613







$ 3,373







$ (4)







$ 61







$ 15,609







$ 3,434













(*) See footnote (1) on Page 1. (1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 cost reduction plan, and primarily relate to one time asset write-downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write-downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics







Azenta Total











Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended







Quarter Ended











September 30,







September 30,



















September 30,







September 30,



















September 30,







September 30,















Dollars in millions



2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change



Revenue



$ 86







$ 85











2 %



$ 73







$ 66











11 %



$ 159







$ 151











6 % Currency exchange rates







(1)











—











(2) %







(1)











—











(1) %







(2)











—











(2) % Organic revenue



$ 85







$ 85











0 %



$ 72







$ 66











10 %



$ 157







$ 151











4 %









Sample Management Solutions







Multiomics







Azenta Total











Year Ended







Year Ended







Year Ended











September 30,







September 30,



















September 30,







September 30,



















September 30,







September 30,















Dollars in millions



2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change







2025







2024







Change



Revenue



$ 325







$ 319











2 %



$ 269







$ 255











6 %



$ 594







$ 573











4 % Currency exchange rates







(3)











—











(1) %







(1)











—











(0) %







(4)











—











(1) % Organic revenue



$ 322







$ 319











1 %



$ 268







$ 255











5 %



$ 590







$ 573











3 %

