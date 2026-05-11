Azalea Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at ASGCT Annual Meeting Demonstrating First-in-Primate In Vivo TRAC-CAR T Cell Engineering

First-in-primate data demonstrate in vivo generation of genomic site-specific engineered TRAC-CAR T cells following a single intravenous administration without lymphodepletion





All non-human primates (6 of 6) exhibited deep B cell depletion in peripheral blood by Day 10





Potent B cell clearance observed across peripheral blood, lymph nodes and bone marrow





Treatment was generally well tolerated, with no deaths, no neurotoxicity and no off-target CAR expression or integration detected in non-T cells in the blood



BERKELEY, Calif., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azalea Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company redefining precision genomic medicines in vivo, today announced that first-in-primate data from its proprietary in vivo CAR T cell platform have been accepted as a late-breaking abstract for oral presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 11 – 15, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The late-breaking abstract, titled “A first-in-primate demonstration of in vivo TRAC-CAR T cell engineering via cell-selective delivery and genomic locus-specific integration,” describes the first in vivo generation of genomic site-specific engineered TRAC-CAR T cells in non-human primates. Azalea’s platform is designed to generate CAR T cells directly inside the body through a dual-vector approach that combines CD3-targeted enveloped delivery vehicles (EDVs) delivering transient Cas9 complexes with a T cell-tropic AAV (AAV-T) carrying a promoterless CAR gene flanked by TRAC homology arms. This approach enables precise insertion of the CAR gene at the TRAC locus, placing CAR expression under control of the endogenous T cell promoter.

In the study, six rhesus macaques received a single intravenous administration of EDV and AAV-T vectors at different dose levels without prior lymphodepletion. The study assessed in vivo TRAC-CAR T cell generation, TRAC-CAR-mediated B cell depletion in peripheral blood, lymph nodes and bone marrow, and safety parameters.

“These first-in-primate data represent a major milestone for Azalea and for the broader field of in vivo cell engineering,” said Jenny Hamilton, Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Azalea Therapeutics. “In immune-competent non-human primates, a single intravenous administration of our dual-vector platform generated TRAC-CAR T cells in vivo and achieved complete target B cell depletion across peripheral blood, lymph nodes and bone marrow without lymphodepletion. We believe that achieving precise insertion at a defined genomic locus will be foundational to the safety, durability and physiologic regulation of future in vivo cell therapies. We believe these findings provide important translational support for our approach and the potential to make powerful cell therapies more accessible by eliminating the need for individualized ex vivo manufacturing.”

First-in-Primate In Vivo TRAC-CAR T Cell Engineering

In the study, animals demonstrated in vivo generation of TRAC-CAR T cells, with TRAC-CAR T cells peaking as high as 41% of all peripheral T cells on Day 11. All six animals demonstrated deep B cell aplasia of greater than 90% in peripheral blood by Day 10.

The study also demonstrated potent target B cell clearance beyond peripheral blood. In lymph nodes and bone marrow, B cells were deeply depleted by greater than 90% in five of six animals at the highest dose level within two weeks following treatment.

Treatment was generally well tolerated, with no deaths, no neurotoxicity and a favorable safety profile. Molecular analyses confirmed no off-target CAR expression or integration in non-T cells in the blood.

“To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of site-specific gene integration in T cells in a non-human primate in vivo. This study demonstrates that Azalea’s platform can achieve cell-selective delivery, genomic locus-specific CAR insertion and robust pharmacodynamic activity in a clinically relevant non-human primate model,” said Connor Tsuchida, Ph.D., scientific co-founder, vice president of research and development at Azalea Therapeutics and presenting author of the abstract. “The combination of TRAC-targeted integration, endogenous promoter-driven CAR expression and activity across multiple tissue compartments supports continued advancement of this genome editing-based in vivo CAR T platform toward clinical translation.”

Azalea will present these data at the ASGCT 2026 Annual Meeting .

Abstract Title: A first-in-primate demonstration of in vivo TRAC-CAR T cell engineering via cell-selective delivery and genomic locus-specific integration

Presenting Author: Connor A. Tsuchida, Ph.D., Azalea Therapeutics

Session: Oral Abstract Sessions – Late-breaking abstracts

Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2026, 8:00 am – 9:45 am ET

Location: Westin Seaport Commonwealth Ballroom ABC (Concourse Level)

About Azalea Therapeutics

Azalea Therapeutics is a biotechnology company redefining precision genomic medicines in vivo. Its proprietary Enveloped Delivery Vehicles (EDV) platform is engineered to deliver transient CRISPR-Cas9 cargo to specific cells in the body for site-specific genome editing with curative intent. Azalea’s first programs leverage T cell-targeting EDVs and highly efficient T cell-tropic AAVs to enable programmable CAR gene insertion at a defined genomic locus, placing expression under control of the cell’s endogenous promoter for physiologic and sustained activity. This approach aims to generate potent, durable and safe therapies directly inside patients, avoiding the complexity of ex vivo manufacturing and unlocking new treatment modalities – including in vivo CAR T cell therapies – across cancer, autoimmune disease and genetic disorders. Azalea is headquartered in Berkeley, California. For more information, please visit azaleatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Contact: Noopur Batsha Liffick, MPH NBL LifeSci Advisory noopur@azaleatx.com