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Aytu BioPharma to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference on June 17, 2026

June 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today announced that it will be participating in a Fireside Q&A hosted by Lake Street Capital Markets at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel.

To access the live webcast, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. Pacific time

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/j8zQrjvPykncFs66WaA7AS

Management also will be conducting investor meetings at the conference on June 17-18. If you would like to schedule a 1x1 investor meeting with Aytu, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 investor conference, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER. Meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 investor conference website is available here: HOME PAGE.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatments for attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering the Company's medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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