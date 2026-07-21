Axiom Biosciences Announces Intention to Become the First U.S. Biotech to List on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Biosciences , a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose lead regenerative therapy produced positive early results in newborns with severe brain injury, today announced its intention to pursue an initial public offering on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX). The company believes the proposed listing would position it as the first U.S. biotechnology company to pursue a primary listing in Hong Kong, reflecting a broader shift in where the world’s most ambitious science finds the ecosystem to thrive.

For decades, the path for a U.S. biotechnology company ran through private venture rounds and, eventually, a listing on Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange. Axiom is charting a different course, a primary listing in a market with deep biotechnology expertise, a strong appetite for clinical-stage innovation, and direct proximity to the Asian partners and capital already advancing Axiom’s science. The company intends to pursue a secondary U.S. listing in time, building its public profile from Asia outward.

“Some of the most important science in the world is being built in the United States, but the way it gets funded hasn’t kept pace,” said Dr. Remo Moomiaie-Qajar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axiom Biosciences. “We intend to be the first U.S. biotech to list in Hong Kong because that is where deep biotechnology capital and many of our own clinical partners increasingly are. This is about building Axiom as a global company from the start and about opening a path that other American innovators can follow.”

The announcement follows a period of clinical and corporate progress. Axiom’s lead regenerative therapy, developed with South Korea-based Medinno Inc., is being studied in newborns with severe intraventricular hemorrhage and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, conditions with high mortality and few treatment options, and has received two U.S. FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designations. The company’s underlying platform has been supported by eight competitive research grants from U.S. federal agencies and the State of California, and Axiom is planning an expansion of the platform with a clinical trial in adult ischemic stroke, which affects roughly 700,000 Americans each year.

The timing of the proposed offering, the number of shares to be offered, and the price range have not yet been determined. The IPO is currently expected to take place in 2027, subject to regulatory review by the HKEX and the Securities and Futures Commission, prevailing market conditions, and other customary factors.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offer of securities will be made only by means of, and subject to, a prospectus or other appropriate offering documents prepared in accordance with applicable laws and the HKEX Listing Rules.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed IPO, its expected timing, and the company’s strategy and clinical development plans. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties — including regulatory review, market conditions, and the outcomes of clinical development — that could cause actual results to differ materially. Axiom undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Axiom Biosciences

Axiom Biosciences (formerly Cytonus Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation regenerative therapies and targeted biologics. Through advanced cellular engineering and translational science, the company is building a pipeline of therapies designed to address some of the most challenging diseases across neurology, inflammation, and regenerative medicine. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Axiom is advancing programs from rare pediatric conditions toward larger indications, including adult ischemic stroke. To learn more, please visit www.axiombio.co .

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