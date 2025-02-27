SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AVITA Medical to Present at TD Cowen’s 45ᵗʰ Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced that Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.avitamedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.
AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns and full-thickness skin defects. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO®, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor & Media Contact: Jessica Ekeberg Phone +1-661-904-9269 investor@avitamedical.com media@avitamedical.com

