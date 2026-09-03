AVITA Medical to Participate in Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference and Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced that its senior management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference – Thursday, September 10, 2026 | Investor meetings with Cary Vance, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David O’Toole, Chief Financial Officer | New York

– Thursday, September 10, 2026 | Investor meetings with Cary Vance, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David O’Toole, Chief Financial Officer | New York Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 1:05 p.m. ET fireside chat with Cary Vance and David O’Toole | New York

AVITA Medical management will host investor meetings at both conferences, and a live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat (September 16, 2026, 1:05 p.m. ET | September 17, 2026, 3:05 a.m. AEST) will be available for replay for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of AVITA Medical’s website, at https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at either conference, please contact your Lake Street or Morgan Stanley representative.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® are CE-marked in Europe, have TGA certification in Australia, and are listed with Medsafe in New Zealand; RECELL is PMDA-approved in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, the AVITA Medical logo, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On Skin™ Cells are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.