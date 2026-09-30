Avisi Technologies to Present VisiPlate® 2-year Data at American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Avisi's VITA Trial completes 2-year follow up in primary open angle glaucoma patients

Dr. Jonathan S. Myers will report the long-term study data at the poster session of the 2026 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting

Additional presentations on VisiPlate® Aqueous Shunt will be held on Oct. 10 at AAO by Avisi Scientific Advisors and leaders in ophthalmology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avisi Technologies, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company advancing novel, vision-saving technologies, will present 2-year follow up data from the VITA Trial of VisiPlate® Aqueous Shunt at the 2026 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) meeting in New Orleans, LA.

The VITA trial is a prospective, single-arm, multi-center, open-label, unilateral, interventional clinical trial conducted at three sites in South Africa. Avisi Scientific Advisor, Director of the Wills Eye Hospital Glaucoma Service, and Endowed Chair in Glaucoma, Dr. Jonathan S. Myers will present, "Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of a Novel, Ultrathin, Multichannel Aqueous Shunt in Patients With OAG," at the AAO poster session on Sunday, October 11 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST at the poster theater.

On Saturday, October 10, Avisi will host two presentations at booth #1255 discussing VisiPlate® Aqueous Shunt from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST. In the first presentation, Dr. Jonathan S. Myers will share details of long-term follow-up in the VITA Clinical Trial with physicians and industry professionals attending the EXPO. Following this, Avisi will be joined by a panel of Scientific Advisors, including Dr. Eydie Miller-Ellis, President of the American Glaucoma Society, and Dr. Joseph Panarelli, Head Physician at NYC Retina, moderated by Sanjeev Kasthurirangan, PhD, Avisi's Vice President of Clinical & Regulatory Affairs —— who will be discussing the VisiPlate's technology, design and surgical pearls, learned through the ongoing FDA IDE trial.

About VisiPlate®

Avisi Technologies' VisiPlate® aqueous shunt is a unique device made of a patented metamaterial that has been designed to be non-fibrotic and is many times thinner than a human hair. The device is both doctor and patient-centric, designed for ease of implantation, longevity, comfort, and aesthetics. Its multiple, redundant microchannels are engineered to provide sustained aqueous flow while minimizing the risk of blockage and re-intervention, both common challenges with currently available glaucoma surgical solutions.

About Glaucoma and Current Treatment:

Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affecting an estimated 133 million people according to Market Scope's 2025 Glaucoma Surgical Device Market Report, and currently has no cure. In glaucoma patients, excess fluid builds up within the eye, increasing pressure on the optic nerve and leading to permanent vision loss. Glaucoma is a group of diseases, the most common of which are open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and angle-closure glaucoma.

OAG often has no early warning signs or symptoms. It occurs when the eye's drainage system (trabecular meshwork) becomes clogged, preventing normal fluid outflow and leading to elevated eye pressure. Without diagnosis and treatment, OAG can cause gradual vision loss over time. Current treatments for glaucoma include medications, lasers, surgeries, and medical device solutions. However, these interventions rely on patient compliance, re-treatment, or may fail due to occlusion and scarring over time. There remains a pressing need for safe and effective long-term treatments for glaucoma that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

About Avisi Technologies

Avisi Technologies is a clinical-stage medical device company committed to advancing vision care through innovative ophthalmic solutions. The company's portfolio includes state-of-the-art treatments for glaucoma and other ocular conditions. These include its flagship VisiPlate® aqueous shunt, V-001 sustained intraocular drug-delivery platform, and the VisiPlate-S suprachoroidal drainage device for treating glaucoma at the time of cataract surgery. Avisi has been recognized and supported by numerous organizations, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Glaucoma Research Foundation, SXSW, Johnson & Johnson JLABs, Medtech Innovator Accelerator, UCSF Rosenman Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania, among others. Avisi is funded by venture capital investors, angel investors, and scientific research grants. For more information, visit avisitech.com.

Media Contact:

Seth Harrington

info@avisitech.com



More information on the SAPPHIRE clinical trial

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SOURCE Avisi Technologies