Avid Bioservices Welcomes Kenneth Bilenberg as new CEO

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid Bioservices, Inc., a leading biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Kenneth Bilenberg as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A seasoned industry executive with more than 20 years of experience, Bilenberg most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Fujifilm Biotechnologies, leading global operations across modalities and scale, and prior to that held senior leadership roles at Novo Nordisk. He is currently based in Denmark and will be relocating to California when possible. He succeeds Nick Green, who is stepping down for health reasons after guiding Avid through a period of strong growth.

"Throughout this process, it was important to me to help identify the right leader to advance Avid into its next chapter," said Green. "In Kenneth, we found someone with key industry experience as well as a strong vision and a true appreciation for Avid's culture. I am confident the company is in excellent hands."

"The board of directors is delighted to welcome Kenneth Bilenberg as our new CEO," the board said in a statement to staff. "Kenneth brings deep expertise in scaling organizations and delivering complex programs across international markets, which makes him an ideal choice to lead Avid into the future. We also extend our deepest gratitude to Nick Green for his visionary leadership, which has enabled significant growth, advanced capabilities, and a culture of excellence that will endure."

"Few companies stand out the way Avid does for its quality, regulatory track record, and delivery performance — always keeping patients, clients, and people at the center," said Kenneth Bilenberg.

"It is an honor to join Avid and to contribute to its vision of becoming a global leader in biomanufacturing solutions. Whether enabling predictable pathways from DNA to IND, advancing to BLA and commercial readiness, or supplying therapies at scale, Avid is well positioned to deliver for clients worldwide."

"Together with the Avid team, we will build on this strong foundation with a focus on predictability, trust, and exceeding client expectations. My near-term priorities include:

Continuing predictable and strong delivery for existing clients

Supporting global biopharma reshoring and regional supply strategies

Expanding Avid's capacity to meet growing worldwide demand

Longer term, Avid's foundation — supported by GHO and Ampersand's life sciences portfolio — makes this one of the most exciting opportunities in the industry. From concept to commercialization, we are committed to helping our customers bring the most complex biologic therapies to patients across the globe."

Under Bilenberg's leadership, Avid is poised to build on its foundation, expand its capabilities, and thrive as a trusted partner in advancing biologics to patients worldwide.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in mammalian cell-culture manufacturing. Headquartered in the U.S. with a flawless FDA record, Avid is trusted by biopharmaceutical innovators worldwide for its agility, quality, and ability to navigate complex global regulatory landscapes. With experience supporting both emerging biotech and large multinational pharma companies, Avid provides end-to-end solutions from development through commercial supply.

Avid By the Numbers:

More than 575 batches manufactured

Over 250 commercial batches delivered globally

5+ approved commercial products

10 successful pre-approval/pre-license inspections across major regulatory agencies

