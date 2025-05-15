AviadoBio Announces ASPIRE-FTD Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in the UK at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, and University College London

- AVB-101 is an investigational one-time therapy designed to deliver a functional copy of the GRN gene directly to the brain, thereby potentially restoring progranulin levels and stopping disease progression in patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN)

- FTD is a leading cause of dementia in those <65 years old

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AviadoBio, a pioneering gene therapy company dedicated to developing and delivering potentially transformative medicines for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that its Phase 1/2 ASPIRE-FTD clinical trial is now open in the UK. The trial is evaluating AVB-101, an investigational gene therapy, in people with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) with GRN gene mutations (FTD-GRN). Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), which hosts an internationally renowned center of excellence in providing support and care for families affected by FTD, is now recruiting patients. University College London (UCL) is also expected to open for patient recruitment shortly. The Advanced Neurotherapies Centre at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, one of the first surgical centers in Europe currently able to perform MRI-guided infusions of gene therapies, will provide the capability to dose clinical trial participants from the UK and beyond in the ASPIRE-FTD study.

FTD is a devastating form of early-onset dementia that varies in each individual. Symptoms of FTD can include changes in personality or uncharacteristic behaviors, progressive loss of language, loss of executive function and cognitive abilities, apathy, and reduced mobility.1-3 People with FTD who have disease-causing GRN mutations produce a reduced amount of progranulin protein. AVB-101 is an investigational one-time therapy designed to deliver a functional copy of the GRN gene directly to the brain, thereby potentially restoring progranulin levels and stopping disease progression in patients with FTD-GRN.

“Launching ASPIRE-FTD and treating our first patients with AVB-101 have been significant milestones in FTD-GRN research and gene therapy development,” said David Cooper, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of AviadoBio. “AviadoBio was built on pioneering research from King’s College London and the UK Dementia Research Institute. The opening of our UK clinical trial sites reflects this strong research heritage, and we’re proud to bring this clinical trial to the UK to make it more accessible to people living with familial FTD in the region.”

“We are delighted to be able to surgically deliver AVB-101 in the ASPIRE-FTD trial in Cardiff, offering hope to patients living with FTD in the UK and beyond. The Advanced Neurotherapies Centre is funded by Health and Care Research Wales and is currently the only center in the UK, and one of two European centers, conducting these groundbreaking first in human clinical trials, delivering advanced gene and cell therapies directly to the brain for neurodegenerative diseases. This trial represents a major step forward in the search for a treatment in FTD, potentially bringing a new therapy to reality for patients,” commented Professor William Gray, Local PI and Neurosurgeon at Cardiff University and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

“The potential to halt FTD-GRN with a single procedure could be truly transformative for patients and their families,” said Professor James Rowe, Consultant Neurologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital and Professor of Cognitive Neurology at the Cambridge Centre for Frontotemporal Dementia. “Combining excellence in clinical care with cutting-edge research is vital to driving progress in this extremely challenging field. Through studies like this we hope to one day be able to provide a potential cure for FTD.”

“UCL is a leader in the Genetic Frontotemporal dementia Initiative, a group of research centers across Europe and Canada with expertise in familial frontotemporal dementia. We are proud to be included in this groundbreaking trial where targeted delivery of a single low dose of AAV gene therapy to the thalamus could be potentially disease-modifying for FTD,” said Jonathan Rohrer, Professor of Neurology at the UCL Dementia Research Centre.

AVB-101 is delivered as a one-time-only treatment using a minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgical procedure directly to the part of the brain called the thalamus. The thalamus is a key hub for connectivity in the brain with widespread projections across the brain including the cortex – a key area affected in FTD-GRN. The neurosurgery procedure to deliver AVB-101 bypasses the blood-brain barrier, thereby limiting it to only the brain itself, where it is needed the most. At the same time, this potentially reduces the amount of dose required and systemic exposure in other parts of the body.

More information about the ASPIRE-FTD study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06064890.

About ASPIRE-FTD

ASPIRE-FTD is a Phase 1/2 open-label, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of AVB-101 in patients with FTD-GRN. In the study, eligible patients receive a one-time administration of AVB-101 delivered as a set of MRI-guided infusions into the thalamus during a minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgical procedure at an expert neurosurgical center in the US, UK, or EU. More information about the ASPIRE-FTD study can be found at www.aspire-ftd.com or https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06064890.

About AviadoBio

At AviadoBio, we are relentlessly chasing cures by translating groundbreaking science and precision delivery into life-changing medicines for people living with neurological conditions. With our deep understanding of the brain and suite of proprietary gene therapy platforms and delivery technologies, AviadoBio is working to overcome the challenges of delivering the right drug to the right place. Its innovative, neuroanatomy-led approach is designed to maximize the therapeutic potential of gene therapy to halt or potentially reverse neurodegenerative diseases. AviadoBio was founded on pioneering research from King’s College London and the UK Dementia Research Institute and has a leadership team with extensive gene therapy development, delivery, and commercialization experience which uniquely positions the company for success in bringing transformative medicines to patients.

AviadoBio’s investors include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Monograph Capital, F-Prime Capital, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., SV Health Investor’s Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), Advent Life Sciences, EQT Life Sciences (Dementia Fund), LifeArc Ventures, and Astellas Pharma.

For more information, please visit www.aviadobio.com and follow us on X @AviadoBio and LinkedIn at AviadoBio.

References:

Notes to editors:

The Advanced Neurotherapies Centre, formerly known as the BRAIN Unit, is funded by the Welsh Government through Health and Care Research Wales.

About GENFI

The Genetic Frontotemporal dementia Initiative (GENFI) is a group of research centers across Europe and Canada with expertise in familial frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and is coordinated by Professor Jonathan Rohrer at University College London. GENFI collaborates closely with other similar studies around the world through the FTD Prevention Initiative, which is helping to design clinical trials for genetic FTD.

