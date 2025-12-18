AVeta Medical Appoints Karen Noblett as New CEO

GALWAY, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVeta Medical, developer of the VITA AV™ platform, today announced the appointment of Karen Noblett, M.D. as CEO. Eileen Duffy, who served as interim CEO, has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.

“Karen’s deep experience leading clinical programs, guiding regulatory strategy, and scaling med-tech innovation aligns directly with AVeta’s next phase of growth,” said Eileen Duffy, incoming Chair of AVeta’s Board of Directors.

A nationally recognized leader in urogynecology and pelvic floor disorders, Dr. Noblett brings more than 25 years of clinical, academic, and medical technology experience to AVeta Medical. Most recently, she served as Chief Medical Officer at Axonics, where she advanced the company’s leadership in sacral neuromodulation. She oversaw clinical strategy, evidence generation, physician education, and programs that supported rapid adoption of Axonics technologies across U.S. and international markets—experience that provides a strong foundation for scaling AVeta’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial strategy.

Before transitioning to industry, Dr. Noblett spent nearly two decades in academic medicine. She served as the founding Chair and Professor of the Department of OB/GYN at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine, leading the development and expansion of the department. Previously, she held multiple senior roles at the University of California, Irvine, including Professor of OB/GYN, Fellowship and Division Director for Urogynecology, and Interim Chief Medical Officer.

“AVeta Medical is poised to redefine the standard of care for millions of women living with GSM, and I’m excited to lead the company at this pivotal stage,” said Dr. Noblett. “With more than two decades in women’s health and medical device innovation, I see a rare opportunity to bring a first-of-its-kind, evidence-based therapy to market and build a scalable, high-growth organization around it. I am grateful for Eileen’s leadership as interim CEO, and the continued dedication of Paula Newell, Founder & Board Director, and Brian Ledwith, Director of R&D, whose contributions have laid a strong foundation for this next phase.”

About AVeta Medical

AVeta Medical is a privately held medical device company committed to delivering a safe, effective, and scalable therapy addressing the critical unmet needs of millions of women worldwide. The company is developing the VITA AV™, a first-of-its-kind, non-hormonal platform technology designed to transform the treatment of Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM)—a highly prevalent, underdiagnosed condition affecting the vast majority of post-menopausal women. For more information, visit www.avetamedical.com.

