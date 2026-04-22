Avenzo Therapeutics to Present Updated Results from the Phase 1 Study of AVZO-021, a Potential Best-in-Class CDK2 Inhibitor, at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, Illinois from May 29 – June 2, 2026.

Avenzo will present updated safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of AVZO-021, its potential best-in-class cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) selective inhibitor.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract: 1094

Title: A phase 1/2, first-in-human study of AVZO-021, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 2 inhibitor (CDK2i), as monotherapy and in combination for patients with advanced solid tumors, including hormone receptor–positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–negative (HER2−) breast cancer (BC) and cyclin E1 (CCNE1)–amplified solid tumors: Updated safety and efficacy results.

Session Title: Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Poster Board: 208

Date and Time: June 1, 2026, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. CT

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potential best-in-class small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-023 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study in combinations for the treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potential best-in-class, EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo’s second ADC drug candidate, AVZO-103, is a potential best-in-class, Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific ADC that is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

Avenzo Therapeutics Contact:

Carla Taub

Media Relations

ctaub@avenzotx.com