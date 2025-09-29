Avenzo Therapeutics Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Athena Countouriotis, M.D., Co-founder, President and CEO Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of oncology therapeutics, today announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Athena Countouriotis, M.D., Co-founder, President and CEO of Avenzo, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Dr. Countouriotis from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Dr. Countouriotis co-founded Avenzo in 2022 after leading Turning Point Therapeutics as President and Chief Executive Officer through its IPO in 2019 to its eventual acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb for $4.1 billion in August 2022. With over 20 years of industry experience, she has served as an officer in both public and private companies, led multiple initial public offerings and acquisitions, and guided several development programs to approval in the U.S. and Europe.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs among such a distinguished group of entrepreneurs,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., Co-founder, President and CEO of Avenzo Therapeutics. “This recognition is a reflection of the commitment and tireless efforts of our team at Avenzo, as we work to advance our pipeline of next-generation oncology therapies to potentially transform cancer treatment for patients.”

“I am thrilled to recognize Athena Countouriotis, M.D. as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Athena and her team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year’s cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences.”

In its 13th year, Goldman’s Builders and Innovators Summit is the can’t miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing the next generation of oncology therapies for patients. The company’s lead drug candidate, AVZO-021, is a novel, highly potent and selective inhibitor of CDK2, a key enzyme involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1 study in the U.S. for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

