SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avenzo Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for AVZO-1418, a Potential Best-in-Class, Novel EGFR/HER3 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate

May 22, 2025 | 
2 min read

Phase 1/2 first-in-human clinical study planned this year

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its investigational new drug application (IND) for AVZO-1418 (DB-1418), a potential best-in-class, novel EGFR/HER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).



Under the IND, the company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 first-in-human, open-label clinical study later this year. The Phase 1 portion will assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of AVZO-1418 as a single agent and in combination therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

“The clearance of our IND for AVZO-1418 is a significant achievement for Avenzo as this is our second IND in 3 weeks to receive clearance and our first ADC program to advance into the clinic,” said Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Avenzo Therapeutics. “We believe AVZO-1418 has a differentiated profile with the potential to benefit patients across various solid tumors. We look forward to initiating our Phase 1/2 study later this year and working closely with our partner, Duality Biotherapeutics.”

Preclinical data for AVZO-1418 were presented for the first time at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Conference in April 2025 and highlighted AVZO-1418’s novel design and additive binding affinity in EGFR and HER3 co-expressing tumor cells. In addition, AVZO-1418 demonstrated efficacy in in vivo xenograft models across multiple tumor types, including in an EGFR TKI-resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) model.

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s lead drug candidate, AVZO-021, is a novel, highly potent and selective inhibitor of CDK2, a key enzyme involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1 study in the U.S. and Australia for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The company’s second drug candidate, AVZO-023, is a novel, highly potent and selective inhibitor of CDK4. The company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study for AVZO-023 in the third quarter of 2025 in patients with advanced or metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Avenzo Therapeutics Contact:
Carla Taub
Media Relations
ctaub@avenzotx.com

Southern California FDA
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
New York City, NY, USA - August 22, 2022: Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA. Pfizer Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation.
Adcomms
Pfizer’s Talzenna Expansion Fails To Earn FDA Advisory Committee’s Support
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pfizer’s $6B China Deal, Drug Pricing and FDA’s New COVID Vaccine Plan
May 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA
FDA’s New Risk-Based Approach to COVID-19 Vaccines Aims to Ease ‘Public Distrust’: Makary, Prasad
May 20, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA headquarters with a purple psychedelic background.
Psychedelics
Makary Backs Psychedelics for Neuropsych, Promises Speedy Review
May 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac