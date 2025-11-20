Avenzo Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Scott Lipman as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Scott Lipman, M.B.A., as its Chief Financial Officer. He will continue to serve as the company’s Chief Business Officer. Mr. Lipman succeeds Paolo Tombesi, who has retired from his position as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

“Scott has played an integral role in driving our business development and financing efforts, and building a portfolio of four potential best-in-class oncology assets,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., Co-founder, President and CEO of Avenzo. “I look forward to working with him in his expanded role as Chief Financial Officer as we continue to execute our strategic priorities and develop next-generation oncology therapies. I want to thank Paolo for his dedication and valuable contributions that laid the financial foundation for Avenzo. I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

In his expanded role, Mr. Lipman will assume responsibility for the company’s finance and accounting functions, while continuing to lead business development.

“I’m honored to take on the additional role of Chief Financial Officer as we continue to advance our clinical-stage oncology programs,” said Scott Lipman, M.B.A., Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our leadership team and the Board in this new role to drive our strategic and financial objectives to support the company’s next stage of growth.”

Mr. Lipman joined Avenzo in March 2023 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and was promoted to Chief Business Officer in November 2024. Previously, he was on the leadership team at Turning Point Therapeutics where he played an integral role in its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb for $4.1 billion in 2022. Mr. Lipman also worked in Healthcare Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs and started his career as a management consultant at ZS Associates. He received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles and his M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potential best-in-class small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021, the company’s lead drug candidate, is being studied in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-023 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potential best-in-class, EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo’s second ADC drug candidate, AVZO-103, is a potential best-in-class, Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific ADC that is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

