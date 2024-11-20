Avenzo Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Patrick Machado, J.D. to Board of Directors as Independent Director

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients, today announced the appointment of Patrick Machado, J.D. to its board of directors. Mr. Machado has more than 20 years of biotech management and board experience for companies across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.





“Pat has extensive experience leading and working with biotech companies around the world and I am excited to welcome him to our board,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., Co-founder, President and CEO of Avenzo. “His operational expertise and strategic insights will be beneficial as we continue to build and advance a pipeline of oncology therapies to help patients fight cancers with a high unmet medical need.”

Mr. Machado co-founded Medivation, Inc., where he served as its chief business and financial officer until 2014 and then as a member of Medivation’s board of directors until its acquisition by Pfizer in 2016. He currently serves as chairman of the board for Prota Therapeutics and Adverum Biotechnologies and as an independent director on the boards of ACELYRIN, Alumis, Arcus Biosciences and Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Machado previously served on the board of directors for Turning Point Therapeutics, Principia Biopharma, Therachon, and Endocyte prior to their acquisitions. He earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. and B.S. in German and Economics, respectively, from Santa Clara University.

“I am honored to become a member of the Avenzo board of directors,” said Patrick Machado, J.D. “Avenzo’s executive team has a proven track record and deep expertise in oncology drug development. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the executive team to advance the company’s growth and potentially bring new treatment options to cancer patients.”

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s lead drug candidate, AVZO-021, is a novel, highly potent and selective inhibitor of CDK2, a key enzyme involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1 study in the U.S. for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, and in combinations in HR+/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

