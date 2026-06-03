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AvenCell Therapeutics to Report Phase 1a Results of First-in-Class Switchable Allogeneic CD123 CAR-T Therapy for AML in Late-Breaking oral presentation at EHA 2026

June 3, 2026 | 
2 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass. and DRESDEN, Germany, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvenCell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing switchable CAR-T therapies for cancer, today announced that data from the completed Phase 1a portion of the RevSTAR-123 study, evaluating AvenCell's investigational switchable allogeneic CAR-T candidate (AVC-201) in patients with CD123-positive relapsed/refractory (r/r) or minimal residual disease (MRD) positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML), will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation in the plenary session at the 2026 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress, taking place June 11-14 in Stockholm, Sweden. The study is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT05949125.

EHA 2026 Abstract Details

Abstract number

EHA-7241

Title

First-in-class Switchable Allogeneic CAR-T therapy for

CD123+ AML - Results from the Phase Ia RevSTAR-

123 (AVC-201-01) Study

Topic

Gene therapy, cellular immunotherapy and vaccination

- Clinical

Presenter

Martin Wermke, University Hospital Carl Gustav Carus

Dresden

Presentation details

Plenary Abstracts Session on Saturday, June 13, 12:00

- 13:30 CEST

About AvenCell Therapeutics

AvenCell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing controllable, allogeneic CAR-T therapies for patients with cancer. The company's RevCAR platform is designed to enable off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapy with pharmacologic control through antigen-specific Target Modules. For more information, visit www.avencell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential safety, tolerability, efficacy, clinical activity, expansion, persistence, reactivation, therapeutic window, development plans, regulatory plans, and future clinical results of AvenCell's investigational therapies, including AVC-201. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. AvenCell undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. AVC-201 is investigational and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

Media & Investor Contact

AvenCell Therapeutics

info@avencell.com

www.avencell.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avencell-therapeutics-to-report-phase-1a-results-of-first-in-class-switchable-allogeneic-cd123-car-t-therapy-for-aml-in-late-breaking-oral-presentation-at-eha-2026-302788484.html

SOURCE AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc.

Massachusetts Europe Events Phase 1 CAR-T Pipeline Data
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