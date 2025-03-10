Avenacy to Attend 2025 DCAT Week

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced that it will be attending DCAT Week from March 17-20, 2025 in New York City.





At DCAT, the Avenacy team will be showcasing its differentiated portfolio, comprised of fifteen critical acute care medications and shortage products, and discussing the Company’s strategic plans to drive accelerated growth and strategic market expansion. The Company will also be hosting meetings with potential customers and partners as it prepares to launch additional products and continue strengthening its position as a leading partner to hospitals and healthcare providers in need of essential medications. To request a meeting with a member of the Avenacy team, please reach out to info@avenacy.com.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.avenacy.com/.

