Avenacy Announces Launch of Bortezomib for Injection in the U.S. Market

Represents the Company’s 28th product launch since inception in October 2023.

Marks expansion of Avenacy’s oncology portfolio, reflecting the Company’s ongoing commitment to supplying high-impact injectable medications

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced it has launched Bortezomib for Injection in the United States. The product contains the same active ingredient as VELCADE®, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is indicated for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma. Bortezomib for Injection is available as a carton of one 3.5 mg single-dose vial.

In line with Avenacy’s mission to champion patient safety and streamline patient care, Bortezomib for Injection will feature the Company’s highly differentiated packaging and labeling to support accurate medication selection.

Avenacy will begin shipping Bortezomib for Injection to wholesale partners this week. The Company is supported by a global network of development and contract manufacturing partners that have undergone successful FDA inspections based on cGMP standards.

U.S. sales of Bortezomib for Injection were approximately $43 million for the twelve months ending in March 2026.¹

Indications

Bortezomib for Injection is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Contraindications

Bortezomib for Injection is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity (not including local reactions) to bortezomib, boron, or mannitol. Reactions have included anaphylactic reactions.

Bortezomib for Injection is contraindicated for intrathecal administration. Fatal events have occurred with intrathecal administration of Bortezomib for Injection.

Please see link for Full Prescribing Information.

VELCADE® is a registered trademark of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

¹ Source: IQVIA

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit Avenacy.

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