Aveanna Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

February 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year results before the market open on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13750192. The replay will be available until March 20, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aveanna.com/. The online replay will be available for one week following the call.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 33 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Buckhalter
Chief Financial Officer
Ir@aveanna.com

Georgia Earnings Events
