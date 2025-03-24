Avatar Medical Receives 510k Clearance for brAIn™ SPS brAIn™ SPS (Shoulder Positioning System) is to be Exclusively Utilized by FX Shoulder Solutions

ADDISON, Texas, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- brAIn™ SPS was developed through a collaboration between Avatar Medical and FX Shoulder Solutions. brAIn™ SPS combines state-of-the-art imaging with advanced AI algorithms, setting a new standard for preoperative planning and implant placement in shoulder surgery.

By combining FX’s market leading innovation in shoulder arthroplasty with Avatar Medical’s award-winning 3D avatar visualization technology, brAIn™ Shoulder Positioning is a cutting-edge, AI-powered, cloud-based surgery planning solution.

Unlike traditional preoperative planning tools that focus solely on bone structures, brAIn™ SPS integrates AI-driven imaging to provide an unprecedented view of soft tissues—a critical factor in ensuring proper implant positioning and long-term joint function. This one-of-a-kind capability enables surgeons to make more informed decisions, leading to improved accuracy, better surgical planning, and enhanced patient recovery.

For orthopedic surgeons, brAIn™ SPS offers unparalleled insights by allowing the visualization in stunning 3D detail. brAIn™ SPS features automatic segmentation, humeral and glenoid planning, and can allow surgeons to gain insights on the potential impact of implant positioning on the soft tissues. This empowers surgeons to develop more precise and effective surgical strategies, ultimately may improve patient outcomes.

Baptiste Martin, CEO of FX, said, “This is a bold replacement of our existing planning software and, we hope, can revolutionize the way surgeons plan and perform shoulder arthroplasty in the future. AI-Based softwares have the ability to learn from the data it collects, thus the name brAIn™--which will be immensely beneficial as we work together with our partner [Avatar Medical], and surgeons alike, on future innovations of this software.”

“We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge 3D rendering technology to the forefront of shoulder surgery planning. Our fruitful collaboration with FX Shoulder Solutions has enabled us to develop a dedicated algorithm on top of our real-time 3D visualization solution, making brAIn™ SPS a truly unique solution on the market,” said Xavier Wartelle, CEO of Avatar Medical.

Avatar Medical democratizes access to medical images. The company was founded in 2020 by an experienced team of French and American co-founders after four years of extensive research at Institut Pasteur and Institut Curie. It has been marked by multiple prestigious awards, including recognition from EIC accelerator, Sifted, Laval Virtual, Medfit, and Nvidia Inception. Avatar Medical has a Headquarters in Paris, France and Mountain View, California. For more information about Avatar Medical visit avatarmedical.ai.

FX is one of the fastest growing innovators in the competitive global shoulder arthroplasty market. FX continues to bring unique-to-market solutions to provide a complete and innovative portfolio to orthopedic surgeons across the world. FX has a US Headquarters in Dallas, Texas and a Headquarters in Viriat, France. For further information, please contact info-us@fxshouldersolutions.com.

