Avantor® Provides First Look at Recently Completed Hydration Expansion at DCAT Week 2025

Facility in Gliwice, Poland to boost biopharma manufacturers’ efficiency and speed to market of therapies

RADNOR, Pa., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announces that Ger Brophy, PhD, head of Avantor’s Scientific Advisory Board, will present highlights of the recently completed expansion at its flagship European manufacturing site at Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) Week 2025. Dr. Brophy’s presentation will take place as part of the Member Company Announcement Forum on Monday, March 17, at approximately 9:15 am eastern. DCAT Week, which runs March 17 – 20 in New York City, is the premier annual event for companies engaged in the Global Bio/Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Value Chain.

The new production facility’s advanced technologies quadruple the site’s capacity for manufacturing, formulating, and filling United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) purified water and Water for Injection (WFI)-based hydration solutions. These high-purity solutions are essential in buffer preparations, cell culture media, clean-in-process (CIP), and formulation processes, supporting the stability, efficacy, and safety of biologics and other life-saving therapies.

“This latest investment strengthens our global manufacturing network, building important capacity and bringing our operations closer to customers,” said Benoit Gourdier, EVP of Avantor’s Bioscience Production Segment. “It ensures a dependable supply of high-quality products while strengthening our role as a trusted partner, working alongside biopharma manufacturers to produce life changing therapies.”

In recent years, Avantor has made substantial investments to enhance global production capacity and introduce new products to serve the growing bioprocessing needs of drug manufacturers. This project in Poland builds on a recent expansion at the Aurora, Ohio manufacturing site, which added significant hydrated solutions capacity to support the North American market. Additionally, a new production facility at the Phillipsburg, N.J. manufacturing site has doubled the output of synthesized salts, a vital ingredient in hydration manufacturing. These investments improve Avantor’s global production efficiency, optimize supply chain operations and strengthen the availability of raw materials for biopharma applications to customers worldwide.

In addition to increasing manufacturing capacity, Avantor has also expanded its research and innovation capabilities. In November 2024, the company opened its new 60,000-square-foot Bridgewater Innovation Center in New Jersey doubling its previous lab and pilot plant capacity, enhancing collaboration and bioprocessing innovation. Designed for upstream and downstream development, analytical testing, and viral vector research, the state-of-the-art facility accelerates scale-up and customization across the entire bioprocessing workflow.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development, and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

