SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avalyn to Participate in Multiple Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

November 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November.

LifeSci Capital and Sofinnova Partners Growth & Innovation Summit
Format:1x1 Meetings
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Location:Claridge’s, London, UK
Participants:Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO; Howard M. Lazarus, CMO
2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Format:1x1 Meetings
Date:Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Location:Waldorf Hilton, London, UK
Participants:Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO; Howard M. Lazarus, CMO

About Avalyn Pharma
Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s lead program, AP01, is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b Study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. Avalyn has initiated a Phase 1b study for its second program, AP02, inhaled nintedanib, that is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Alex Straus
THRUST Strategic Communications
alex@thrustsc.com
ir@avalynpharma.com

Media Contact:
Marites Coulter
Deerfield Group
marites.coulter@deerfieldgroup.com
media@avalynpharma.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel