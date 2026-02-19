Avalo Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 18, 2026

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing IL-1β-based treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced the grant of inducement equity awards to two new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Avalo approved the grants of nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 82,000 shares of common stock (the “Options”) as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Options were granted on February 13, 2026 and have an exercise price of $14.26 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Avalo’s common stock on the grant date. The Options will vest as to 25% of the underlying shares of common stock on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date of employment, and the balance of the underlying shares of common stock vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the applicable employee’s continued service relationship with Avalo through the applicable vesting dates. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of Avalo’s 2025 Inducement Award Plan and award agreements thereunder.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing IL-1β-based treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Our lead asset, AVTX-009, is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). We’re also exploring additional opportunities to make an impact in prevalent indications that have significant remaining unmet needs. For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

About AVTX-009

AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a pro-inflammatory cytokine that plays a central role in the pathogenesis of a wide range of human diseases.1 It activates immune cells that generate proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-17. Dysregulated IL-1β signaling is a major driver of inflammation, contributing to the progression of autoimmune disorders. IL-1β inhibition has proven effective in multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.1-3

References:1Dinarello CA. Immunol Rev. 2018;281(1):8-27. 2Kany S et al. Int J Mol Sci. 2019;20(23):6008. 3Kimball AB et al. Presented at: American Academy of Dermatology; March 8-12, 2024; San Diego, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Avalo’s control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Avalo’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “seeks,” “aims,” “predicts,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: drug development costs, timing of trials and trial results and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials; reliance on key personnel; regulatory risks; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the war in Ukraine and the Middle East; and those other risks detailed in Avalo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Avalo expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Avalo’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@avalotx.com

410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

lglaser@meruadvisors.com