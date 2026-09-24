Avaí Bio and Austrianova Present Encapsulated Cell Approach to Sustained α-Klotho Delivery at 2026 Klotho Conference

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avaí” or the “Company”), together with joint venture partner Austrianova, today announced that Prof. Walter H. Günzburg presented the companies’ encapsulated-cell approach to sustained α-Klotho delivery at the Second Annual Klotho Conference, held September 18–19 in Miami.

The 20-minute talk outlined how Austrianova’s Cell-in-a-Box® technology is being applied through Klothonova, the 50/50 joint venture formed by Avaí Bio and Austrianova in 2025, to develop implanted, encapsulated cells designed for long-term production of α-Klotho.

Prof. Günzburg, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Austrianova, spoke on behalf of Avaí Bio, Austrianova, and Klothonova. The presentation reviewed what cell encapsulation is intended to provide in this setting: a contained, implantable format designed to support continuous protein secretion while protecting the cells from immune attack. He also updated attendees on Klothonova’s latest development activity around an encapsulated cell product based on the companies’ α-Klotho-producing cell line.

To view Prof. Günzburg’s presentation, visit: https://youtu.be/zDaeLg8SI2w

The program remains preclinical. Avaí Bio and Austrianova have previously reported completion of a GMP master cell bank of genetically modified cells engineered to overexpress α-Klotho, subsequent adventitious-agent and viral testing, and establishment of a working cell bank to support further process development.

“Cell encapsulation is intended to turn a living cell line into a durable delivery system,” Prof. Günzburg said. “Our objective with Klothonova is to evaluate whether encapsulated cells can provide a more sustained source of α-Klotho than repeated dosing of the protein itself.”

The Second Annual Klotho Conference brought together researchers, clinicians, biotechnology companies, investors, and the broader longevity community to review progress in translating Klotho biology toward healthspan applications. The meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Carmela R. Abraham and Howard J. Leonhardt. Dr. Makoto Kuro-o delivered the keynote address.

About Avaí Bio, Inc.

Avaí Bio, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on identifying genetically modified cell lines, and through joint venture and licensing agreements developing innovative cell-based therapies.

About Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.)

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

More information about Avaí Bio can be found at https://www.avaibio.com

More information about Austrianova can be found at https://austrianova.com

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https://www.facebook.com/Austrianova

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

CONTACT: Avaí Bio, Inc. info@avaibio.com