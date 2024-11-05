SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12

November 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (800) 579-2543 (U.S. and International) and reference the conference ID AVADEL. A live audio webcast of the call be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients seven years and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Mogerley
Precision AQ
Courtney.Mogerley@precisionAQ.com
(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:
Lesley Stanley
Real Chemistry
lestanley@realchemistry.com
(609) 273-3162

