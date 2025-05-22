Auxilium Biotechnologies Launches Clinical Trial for Nerve Regeneration Medical Device

Innovative research study aims to restore function and improve quality of life for patients with nerve injuries, leveraging cutting-edge regenerative science

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Auxilium--Auxilium Biotechnologies, a leader in regenerative medicine, is pleased to announce the enrollment of the first patient in its clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of NeuroSpan BridgeTM, an innovative investigational device designed to improve nerve regeneration.

The pivotal trial, named Neurospan-1, is a study that aims to enroll 80 patients across the United States. The study will assess the device’s performance, safety profile, and potential benefits over existing treatment options. NeuroSpan Bridge is designed to accelerate nerve regeneration and nerve targeting, restoring motor and sensory function while reducing complications and side effects such as chronic pain observed in current treatments.

This trial represents a significant step forward in the company’s mission to restore lost function for individuals suffering from debilitating nerve injuries to the extremities, including those resulting from trauma such as car accidents or work-related injuries.

"We’ve spent years developing a technology with the potential to change lives, and today, we are one step closer to making that a reality," said Jacob Koffler, PhD, MBA, CEO of Auxilium.

This technology combines Auxilium Biotechnologies’ expertise in regenerative science, biomaterials, and medical device manufacturing. The initiation of this study reinforces its commitment to improving patient care through scientific excellence and innovation.

Auxilium’s commitment to scientific innovation extends beyond traditional boundaries, as demonstrated by its pioneering work in microgravity bioprinting, which successfully produced implantable medical devices aboard the International Space Station.

For more information about the clinical trial, please visit https://auxiliumbio.com/

About Auxilium Biotechnologies

Auxilium Biotechnologies is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to treat traumatic injuries to the nervous system. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the company develops cutting-edge bioprinting solutions and implantable medical devices to improve lives worldwide.

Media Contact:

Daniel Delson

daniel@magnitude-growth.com

917.328.9337