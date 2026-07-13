Autonomix Medical Strengthens Global Intellectual Property Position with New Neural Sensing Patent Grant

IP portfolio reflects Autonomix’s neural sensing leadership in multi-billion-dollar denervation market

Technical highlights on newly issued patent include real-time nerve monitoring and diagnostic evaluation

THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that it has been granted Canadian Patent No. 3,158,197, titled "Endoscopic Sympathectomy Systems and Methods." The Company’s growing global intellectual property portfolio now includes 112 issued or pending patent applications worldwide with the newest patent further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position across multiple nerve-targeted therapies and denervation applications.

The newly issued patent expands and reinforces Autonomix's intellectual property estate related to real-time nerve sensing, mapping, physiological monitoring, and feedback-guided neuromodulation technologies. The patented systems and methods are designed to enable more precise targeting of autonomic nerves associated with a variety of chronic disease states, including hypertension, chronic heart failure, chronic renal failure, metabolic disorders, and other conditions linked to autonomic nervous system dysfunction and renal sympathetic nerve hyperactivity.

Unlike conventional denervation approaches that rely primarily on anatomical landmarks, the patented technology incorporates sensing-enabled devices capable of detecting neural and physiological responses in real time. This closed-loop approach may enable physicians to locate neural targets more accurately, assess treatment effects during therapy delivery, and evaluate procedural success through objective physiological feedback.

Corresponding patents covering related inventions have previously been issued in the United States and Europe, reinforcing Autonomix's intellectual property position across major commercial markets.

"Securing this Canadian patent further strengthens our competitive position and expands the intellectual property foundation supporting our precision neuromodulation platform," said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix. "We believe the ability to identify, monitor and modulate neural targets using real-time physiological feedback may represent a transformational advancement in nerve-targeted therapy. This patent not only reinforces our technological differentiation but also supports our vision of expanding the platform across multiple large clinical markets where improved treatment precision may lead to better patient outcomes."

The patent covers systems and methods designed to identify, monitor and modulate autonomic nerves using minimally invasive tools capable of sensing physiological and electrophysiological activity before, during and after treatment. Covered technologies include:

Real-time monitoring of electrophysiological activity in the vicinity of organs and blood vessels;

Nerve sensing and mapping technologies for identifying and characterizing autonomic neural targets;

Closed-loop neuromodulation and denervation systems incorporating procedural feedback;

Microelectrode- and microsensor-based surgical tools capable of sensing and stimulating tissue;

Methods for evaluating the effectiveness of neuromodulation procedures through physiological monitoring; and

Implantable devices for chronic monitoring and modulation of neural activity.

Autonomix has built a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio designed to provide broad, area-by-area protection across the body, encompassing core platforms for nerve sensing, nerve mapping, signal processing and controlled micro-ablation, along with application-specific innovations across multiple organ systems. With issued patents in the United States and key international jurisdictions, and expirations extending into the late 2030s, the portfolio is structured to support multi-organ platform scalability and expansion into diverse clinical indications.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the scope, strength and competitive value of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the Company's planned U.S. clinical study, anticipated physician adoption, potential strategic partnerships, and reimbursement discussions.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com