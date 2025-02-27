SUBSCRIBE
Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) to Present at the LSI USA ’25 Emerging Medtech Summit

February 27, 2025 | 
THE WOODLANDS, TX, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix will present at the LSI USA ’25 Emerging Medtech Summit on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 7:35 AM PT.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

The in-person presentation will be accessible to those registered to attend the event. For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
autonomix@jtcir.com

