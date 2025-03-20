Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted U.S. Patent Covering Sensing Data Collection and Processing with Company’s Proprietary Catheter-Based Technology

Continued progress with growing global patent portfolio to over 80 issued patents and 40 pending patent applications

Proprietary sensing and ablation technology has demonstrated potential to more precisely target and eliminate overactive nerves, improving response rates and enhancing patient outcomes across multiple indications

THE WOODLANDS, TX, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. patent 12,217,863 (‘863 patent) titled, Medical Devices with Circuitry for Capturing and Processing Physiological Signals. The issued ‘863 patent gives Autonomix protection of proprietary technology used to collect and process sensing data for real-time physiological monitoring with broad application use that includes, e.g., heart mapping, arterial mapping, parenchymal monitoring, central nervous system monitoring and implant, robotic and wearable precision applications.

“We are pleased to strengthen our patent protection for this potential groundbreaking technology. The continued positive data on its application, efficacy, and safety reinforce our confidence in its potential. We remain committed to advancing this innovation to address critical areas of unmet medical need. To date, our early clinical results have been highly encouraging for reducing pancreatic cancer pain. Beyond cancer pain, our technology holds promise for a broad range of conditions where nerve activity plays a key role, including hypertension within the cardiovascular space,” commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix.

Autonomix’s first-in-class technology platform utilizes a catheter-based microchip sensing array antenna that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with up to 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. Once target nerves are identified, Autonomix uses its proprietary RF ablation technology to kill targeted nerves, enabling a precision guided sense, treat and verify approach to addressing a number of disease categories from chronic pain management to hypertension and cardiology. Current approaches, primarily relying on opioids or invasive ethanol injections, can provide only limited relief and may lead to risky side effects.

The Company expects to submit an IDE and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025 to support a labeling indication to commercialize the Autonomix Sensing and RF Ablation System in the U.S. as a treatment for pancreatic cancer pain.

For more information about the Company’s technology, please visit autonomix.com .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with up to 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with pancreatic cancer, to submit and receive approval of an IDE, and to file a De Novo application. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 31, 2024, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact