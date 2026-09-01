Autonomix Medical Announces Acceptance of Two Abstracts for Poster Presentation at CIRSE 2026

Abstracts highlight potential of Autonomix’s transvascular technology across pain management and nervous system mapping

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that two scientific abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) 2026 Annual Congress, taking place September 5-9, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The accepted abstracts, both presented by Dr. Robert Schwartz of Autonomix, highlight the potential of the Company’s transvascular technology to address complex clinical challenges involving the nervous system, including pain management and precision identification of neural structures.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Pain Mitigation in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma: A Long-Term Analysis of Denervation via Transvascular RF Energy-Based Ablation

Presentation Type: Scientific Abstract — Poster

Presenting Author: Dr. Robert Schwartz

Title: Illuminating the Nervous System with Transvascular Precision-Guided Technology

Presentation Type: SPHAIRE — Poster

Presenting Author: Dr. Robert Schwartz

The CIRSE 2026 Annual Congress will bring together the global interventional radiology community under the theme “Breaking barriers, expanding care,” reflecting CIRSE’s mission to expand access to high-quality interventional radiology and enable more patients to benefit from minimally invasive, image-guided treatments. The congress will feature a comprehensive scientific program spanning the full spectrum of interventional radiology, including arterial and venous interventions, interventional oncology, embolization, non-vascular and neuro interventions, as well as the latest clinical data and emerging technologies. Attendees will also have access to extensive hands-on training, practical workshops, multidisciplinary sessions and opportunities to explore innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, imaging and patient care.

For more information about the CIRSE Annual Congress, please visit the event website here.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the versatility and scalability of the Company's platform technology, the potential for future clinical applications across multiple organ systems, the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, and the potential for the Company's patented technologies to support patient selection, procedural guidance and post-treatment monitoring across multiple neuromodulation applications.



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com