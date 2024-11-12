SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing restorative treatments for people affected by neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic disorders, today announced that Kevin Finney, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:


2024 Stifel Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Investor Meetings: Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21, 2024
Location: London, UK

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. ET
Location: Coral Gables, FL

About Autobahn Therapeutics

Autobahn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic clinical candidates leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform. Autobahn aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities through precision tuning of CNS exposure, pursuing validated clinical and biologic targets, and guiding development with biomarkers. The company’s pipeline is led by ABX-002, a thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRβ) agonist being developed as a potential adjunctive treatment for people with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder depression. Autobahn Therapeutics is based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.autobahntx.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Alex Straus
THRUST Strategic Communications
alex@thrustsc.com

Southern California Events
Autobahn Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin