Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing restorative treatments for people affected by neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic disorders, today announced that Kevin Finney, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





2024 Stifel Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Investor Meetings: Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21, 2024

Location: London, UK

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. ET

Location: Coral Gables, FL

About Autobahn Therapeutics

Autobahn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic clinical candidates leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform. Autobahn aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities through precision tuning of CNS exposure, pursuing validated clinical and biologic targets, and guiding development with biomarkers. The company’s pipeline is led by ABX-002, a thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRβ) agonist being developed as a potential adjunctive treatment for people with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder depression. Autobahn Therapeutics is based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.autobahntx.com.

